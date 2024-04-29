Commentary: What to do when the gap in rivalry between the United States and China remains deep, wide and enduring?





HOW WIDTH IS THE GULF? The Americans at the meeting had a lot to say about this. Several said the differences were structural on a wide range of issues, including trade, technology and their divergent positions on international issues such as the war in Ukraine, the Middle East conflict and the South China Sea disputes. . An American participant noted that the two sides were at loggerheads in many areas, it could only be called a Cold War, but with a small “c” and a “w”, which suggests that they are quite far from the voltage level. We saw this during the Cold War of the last century, when differences between the West and the Soviet Union were irreconcilable and the rivalry always risked escalating into nuclear conflict. He said it was helpful to recognize this in order to better understand the nature of the rivalry and how to manage it. This is an important message. An American speaker made this point clear, at least for me, when in response to a question about how to improve relations between the two countries he said: Establishing better relations was not a goal that the United States was currently seeking. Instead, the focus was on how to maintain one's position in a changing geopolitical landscape. It was a serious reality check about expecting the relationship to improve. The Chinese side was not so categorical on this point. Rather, their underlying message was that China could not be pushed around, that the era of total American domination was over, and that a new balance must be found to accommodate China's place in the world. An interesting point from a Chinese speaker: a strong China is necessary for global stability. He did not say it, but the inevitable conclusion is that the country will relentlessly pursue its development in all areas that will strengthen its global power, including advanced technologies, defense and its international relations. It is no longer just about improving the living conditions of the Chinese people, which of course remains at the center of concerns, but it is also about making the world safer. This is how China defines its position. As on the American side, this new order was also marked by a touch of fatalism when a Chinese participant made the somewhat surprising but perhaps entirely realistic statement that trust was not a critical factor in the extent to which both parties were trying to manage their relationship. He observed that during the Cold War there was deep distrust between the United States and the Soviet Union, but they were able to agree on issues such as nuclear control and, importantly, to avoid a direct conflict. It was another sobering reality check.

