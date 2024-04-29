We will not let Israel's nuclear issue be forgotten





JAKARTA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured that Turkey would not forget the issue of Israeli nuclear weapons, hinting at Europe's support for Israeli actions in Gaza, which he said are a disgrace to the Holocaust. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Erdogan said the West was trying to “justify” what he called war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel in Gaza. “As Turkey, we will not allow the Israeli nuclear issue to be forgotten,” underlined President Erdogan, reported by Reuterson November 21. President Erdogan further declared that Western countries maintain a “brotherhood of lies” with Israel which he described as “shameful”. “The shame of the Holocaust truly held European leaders hostage,” he said. It is known that the Israeli Minister of Cultural Heritage, Amihay Eliyahu, attracted global criticism after stating that the use of nuclear weapons was one of the options in its military operations in Gaza. “Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality. Israel and the Israeli military operate in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harm to innocent people. We will continue to do so until we win,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. , claiming that the minister had suspended. Separately, a Hamas spokesperson said Eliyahu represented “unprecedented criminal terrorism (which) represents a danger for the entire region and the world.” Criticism also came from the Arab League, Russia, Iran and Israel's ally the United States over the nuclear weapons declaration. “The number one question is: Have we heard an official statement that (Israel) has nuclear weapons?” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, quoted by TASS. “Therefore, the next question that arises is: where are the international organizations, where is the IAEA and where are the inspectors?” He continued. Meanwhile, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki urged the IAEA to take action regarding the statement. Characterizing Eliyahu's statement as one of the ideas disclosed during the Israeli Cabinet meeting aimed at destroying Gaza and carrying out genocide against the Palestinian people, Al-Maliki said the statement was entirely in line with the widely widespread in Israel. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> “This is considered official recognition of Israel's possession of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction. “The occupying power developed nuclear weapons through illegal means and refused to adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Al-Maliki said via Anadolu. Last weekend, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said it was necessary to achieve complete denuclearization in the Middle East region, otherwise other countries would take steps to improve their security, emphasizing the importance of finding a solution to this important strategic problem, highlighting the issue of Israel's presence. nuclear weapons. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

