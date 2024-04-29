Politics
PM Modi Interview to News18: Bengaluru was once a technology hub, it has been transformed into a fueling hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network18. (News18)
Speaking to Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi and News18 Kannada Editor Hariprasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Karnataka regrets voting to the Congress in the Assembly elections in Last year. The Congress government's poor decisions increased public support for the BJP, he added.
People of Karnataka now regret voting to the Congress last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told News18 Network in an exclusive interview, adding that once famous as the technology hub of India, Bangalore is now sadly famous as the center of oil tankers due to crippling water problems.
The economic situation of Karnataka is in a state of complete bankruptcy. They (Congress) made big promises and then said: if this happens, you will get it; if this happens you will get this. This means you are misleading the public. They canceled the program for farmers, for no reason. Look at Bangalore, it has played an important role in improving India's reputation across the world. It was once called the technology center and now, in no time, it has become a fueling center. And oil companies also have a mafia culture. People are yearning for water, PM Modi said while speaking to Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi and News18 Kannada Editor Hariprasad.
Poor governance by the Congress, the prime minister said, increased public support for the BJP, which had lost last year's assembly elections in the state.
In such a short time, they still have unresolved issues like the CM post. Although the CM was sworn in, it has not been established who he actually is. There are many people who consider themselves the CM. If you look at the law and order situation, there are explosions and killings. When it comes to scholarships for young people, they have reduced the amount as well as the number. They made such negative decisions. Look at the vice-CM. He asks for votes for his brother to become CM. Everyone plays games.
As far as the BJP is concerned, we work in a team spirit. BS Yediyurappa is one of our great leaders but the entire team is working together and working hard to move forward, he added.
Asked about the Central state's struggle over drought compensation in Karnataka, PM Modi said: Consider the previous government led by Siddaramaiah. Back then, when there was a drought, I would call their whole team as Prime Minister and have discussions with them. We sat down together and thought we needed to create water conservation programs first.
Now, regarding the national disaster relief fund, our government has already returned the centers' share to the state. Our inter-ministerial team also, in accordance with previously established rules and practices, visited the affected areas and conducted an investigation. And it's the same process every time, he added.
It is a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) combine in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, where elections are scheduled in two phases on April 26 and May 7.
Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP won 25 seats in the 2019 general elections, while a party-backed independent also emerged victorious. The Congress and the JD(S), which then headed a coalition government and fought the elections together, got one seat each.
