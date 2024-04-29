China has big plans for its space programExBulletin

China launched three astronauts into space last week while Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country. Probably a coincidence, this is still a reminder of China's lofty space goals.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

A rocket launch last week in China that sent three astronauts into orbit took place while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Beijing. Now, the timing was probably a coincidence. China's launch schedule is set well in advance and is generally not driven by the diplomatic calendar. But as NPR's John Ruwitch reports from the launch site in the Gobi Desert, the mission served as a reminder that Beijing has big plans.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Outside the launch center living quarters of the three astronauts who are about to emerge and begin their journey to the sky, a flag-waving crowd has gathered to see them off.

It's almost a carnival atmosphere here. I'm standing outside where these three astronauts are going to come out in their spacesuits before getting on a bus and being taken to the rocket and then getting into their capsule. People are just excited.

And then the three men appeared, waving and smiling.

(APPLAUSE)

RUWITCH: The space program is a source of immense pride for China and much more. In this propaganda clip from early 2013, Chinese leader XI Jinping, who has just taken office, describes how he sees the importance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT XI JINPING: (Non-English language spoken).

RUWITCH: “A country's level of high-tech success in aerospace is a sign of its overall level of technological prowess,” he says. “And it’s a sign of economic strength, national strength and military strength.” This mission, called Shenzhou 18, will mainly focus on maintenance and scientific experiments, according to officials from China's Manned Space Mission Agency. In one of them, they will attempt to create a closed ecological system with zebrafish and algae. Zhang Wei, an expert in space technology and engineering at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, explains.

ZHANG WEI: (Through interpreter) We hope that through this research, we can understand the interaction between these plants and animals in space so that in the future, when we understand it, we can establish a large-scale ecosystem.

RUWITCH: A large, self-sustaining ecosystem that he says will be able to support humans for long periods of time in space. And this fits perfectly with China's excessive ambitions. It plans to put humans back on the Moon by the end of the decade, then set up an international research station there. Beijing claims its manned space program is peaceful, but that is only part of its space program.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STEPHEN WHITING: The People's Republic of China has moved at breathtaking speed through space.

RUWITCH: That's General Stephen Whiting, head of the U.S. Space Force. He outlined to reporters last week some of the ways China is strengthening its military capabilities through space-related developments. And he said they were monitoring his lunar plans.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WHITING: These appear to be exploratory and scientific on the surface, but the Chinese are not very transparent about what they are doing in space. And so, you know, we hope there won't be a military component to this.

RUWITCH: The United States still has a big lead in most areas of space exploration and development. It operates more than two thirds of all space assets, such as satellites for example. But Svetla Ben-Itzhak, a space security expert at Johns Hopkins University, says reliance on space, combined with China's lack of transparency and growing tensions between the two countries, is causing both countries to assume the worst of each other. It's a question of trust, she says.

SVETLA BEN-ITZHAK: It's a question of trust, and trust has to be earned through verification, right? – and a kind of communication. And that’s not the case right now.

(CROSSTALK)

RUWITCH: Bringing foreign journalists to the launch center, about a thousand miles west of Beijing, might help a little. However, during our visit, security was tight. We were not free to move around on our own and can only see and hear what the government wanted us to do. I tried to ask a young observer during the astronauts' departures what he thought about it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

RUWITCH: How are you?

JO MIAO: I'm fine, thank you.

RUWITCH: What is your name?

JO: My name is Jo Miao (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED GUARD: (Non-English language spoken).

RUWITCH: “You can't do interviews,” says a guard. Moments later we were taken back onto a bus for the main event, the rocket launch…

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Non-English language spoken).

RUWITCH: …It was something they definitely wanted us to see and hear.

(SOUNDBITE OF ROCKET LAUNCH)

RUWITCH: John Ruwitch, NPR News, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in western China.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRAKE'S SONG, “FALLING BACK”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.