As local elections approach, are the Conservatives missing Boris Johnson? | Political news

Is Boris Johnson's political style still alive and well in parts of the country?

Travel 250 miles from London to the Tees Valley in the north-east and a mayor with a big personality rules the roost in familiar fashion.

Tory Ben Houchen is someone who seems to cross party lines for support, but is hated by his political enemies to an unusual degree.

A politician who has been condemned for his lack of transparency and decision-making, but whose opponents have struggled to keep the accusations in the public eye.

Lover of promises of massive infrastructure – tunnels, just like Johnson – this seems improbable to say the least. Someone who understands social media better than most of their contemporaries.

Could Boris Johnson's political style and approach help Houchen, who Johnson appointed to the House of Lords, retain his town hall in the traditional Tees Valley heartland for a third time, despite a collapse in Tory support in the rest of the country?

At this stage the Tees Valley contest appears to be Houchen's losing.

He won 73% of the vote in his 2021 re-election bid. At the time of writing, many believe he has a good chance of holding on, including Labor campaign figures, some at the presidency of the Labor Party, at Number 10 and in the CCHQ campaign. team and Tory rebels weighing whether to oust Rishi Sunak.

Picture:

Rishi Sunak and Ben Houchen at the site of the new Redcar freeport in 2022. Photo: Reuters





Some believe a Houchen defeat would be the most likely trigger for a real effort to oust Sunak.

Yet one of the reasons why Sunak spoke about Houchen's campaign Trevor Philips from Sky News this weekend Houchen was expected to be announced winner on Friday when the Tees Valley result came in.

Sky News traveled to Hartlepool, in the Tees Valley, and heard from a wide range of voters and their views on the Conservatives.

In many cases, they criticized the party and its leader Sunak. They told us that although Houchen was a “leader”, they “don't think Rishi Sunak […] “Proved that to everyone”. They praised Houchen for bringing investment to the region and said he had moved things forward.

People who said they would “never” vote Conservative said they would probably support Houchen. Some who had heard of the controversies surrounding Teesworks, the project to regenerate the former Redcar Steelworks site, still indicated that they would support it.

Teesworks became controversial after questions were raised about the development of the new freeport, which Houchen championed as mayor.

Private companies ended up owning 90 percent of the shares, even though hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money were pumped into the project. An investigation later found no evidence of “corruption or illegality” on the Teesworks site, but raised concerns about “transparency and oversight”.

The presence of a big personality seemed to reassure Tees Valley residents that their views would be represented, even if they didn't think the same of Sunak.



The parallels run deep – Houchen has promised a scoping study to see if there could be a tunnel from Hartlepool to Redcar, under the river and harbor – a 19km project bigger than any other in the UK United and which is expected to cost billions. in the unlikely event that he gets the green light.

The scale of the ambition seems to inspire, even if few think it will ever materialize in practice. This is essentially Johnson's policy.

At the other end of the “red wall”, the by-election in Blackpool South seems lost on conservatives, according to many people we spoke to.

Once again, in Westminster, in the offices of the various leaders, it is presumed that this transforms Labor – a seat won in the wake of Johnson in 2019 is now the emblem of the return of the red wall to the country. With Johnson's departure, the conservatives also dream of keeping him.

Some of those we spoke to in the games room on the waterfront missed Johnson's big personality in their politics. Sunak's more technocratic approach doesn't seem to really make them feel like they're fighting for their future.

Thursday will be a moment of reckoning for all parties. But an old-fashioned question that might be asked next is: are the Tories missing Boris Johnson?

Full list of candidates for the Tees Valley Mayoral election and Blackpool South by-election

Tees Valley: Ben Houchen (Conservative), Chris McEwan (Labour), Simon Thorley (Lib Dem)

Blackpool South: Stephen Black (Independent), Mark Anthony Butcher (Reform UK), Andrew Kevin Cregan (Lib Dems), Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party), David Jones (Conservative), Kim Sherrie Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom), Damon Lee Sharp (NonPol), Ben Thomas (Green), Chris Webb (Labour)