Politics
As local elections approach, are the Conservatives missing Boris Johnson? | Political news
Is Boris Johnson's political style still alive and well in parts of the country?
Travel 250 miles from London to the Tees Valley in the north-east and a mayor with a big personality rules the roost in familiar fashion.
Tory Ben Houchen is someone who seems to cross party lines for support, but is hated by his political enemies to an unusual degree.
A politician who has been condemned for his lack of transparency and decision-making, but whose opponents have struggled to keep the accusations in the public eye.
Lover of promises of massive infrastructure – tunnels, just like Johnson – this seems improbable to say the least. Someone who understands social media better than most of their contemporaries.
Could Boris Johnson's political style and approach help Houchen, who Johnson appointed to the House of Lords, retain his town hall in the traditional Tees Valley heartland for a third time, despite a collapse in Tory support in the rest of the country?
At this stage the Tees Valley contest appears to be Houchen's losing.
He won 73% of the vote in his 2021 re-election bid. At the time of writing, many believe he has a good chance of holding on, including Labor campaign figures, some at the presidency of the Labor Party, at Number 10 and in the CCHQ campaign. team and Tory rebels weighing whether to oust Rishi Sunak.
Some believe a Houchen defeat would be the most likely trigger for a real effort to oust Sunak.
Yet one of the reasons why Sunak spoke about Houchen's campaign Trevor Philips from Sky News this weekend Houchen was expected to be announced winner on Friday when the Tees Valley result came in.
Sky News traveled to Hartlepool, in the Tees Valley, and heard from a wide range of voters and their views on the Conservatives.
In many cases, they criticized the party and its leader Sunak. They told us that although Houchen was a “leader”, they “don't think Rishi Sunak […] “Proved that to everyone”. They praised Houchen for bringing investment to the region and said he had moved things forward.
People who said they would “never” vote Conservative said they would probably support Houchen. Some who had heard of the controversies surrounding Teesworks, the project to regenerate the former Redcar Steelworks site, still indicated that they would support it.
Listen above then tap here to follow Politics at Jack at Sam's wherever you get your podcasts
Teesworks became controversial after questions were raised about the development of the new freeport, which Houchen championed as mayor.
Private companies ended up owning 90 percent of the shares, even though hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money were pumped into the project. An investigation later found no evidence of “corruption or illegality” on the Teesworks site, but raised concerns about “transparency and oversight”.
The presence of a big personality seemed to reassure Tees Valley residents that their views would be represented, even if they didn't think the same of Sunak.
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
The parallels run deep – Houchen has promised a scoping study to see if there could be a tunnel from Hartlepool to Redcar, under the river and harbor – a 19km project bigger than any other in the UK United and which is expected to cost billions. in the unlikely event that he gets the green light.
The scale of the ambition seems to inspire, even if few think it will ever materialize in practice. This is essentially Johnson's policy.
At the other end of the “red wall”, the by-election in Blackpool South seems lost on conservatives, according to many people we spoke to.
Once again, in Westminster, in the offices of the various leaders, it is presumed that this transforms Labor – a seat won in the wake of Johnson in 2019 is now the emblem of the return of the red wall to the country. With Johnson's departure, the conservatives also dream of keeping him.
Learn more:
Tories expect defeat on Thursday, but could Labor have the toughest task?
Sunak must learn that voters are not always governed by computer logic
Some of those we spoke to in the games room on the waterfront missed Johnson's big personality in their politics. Sunak's more technocratic approach doesn't seem to really make them feel like they're fighting for their future.
Thursday will be a moment of reckoning for all parties. But an old-fashioned question that might be asked next is: are the Tories missing Boris Johnson?
Full list of candidates for the Tees Valley Mayoral election and Blackpool South by-election
Tees Valley: Ben Houchen (Conservative), Chris McEwan (Labour), Simon Thorley (Lib Dem)
Blackpool South: Stephen Black (Independent), Mark Anthony Butcher (Reform UK), Andrew Kevin Cregan (Lib Dems), Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party), David Jones (Conservative), Kim Sherrie Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom), Damon Lee Sharp (NonPol), Ben Thomas (Green), Chris Webb (Labour)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/as-local-elections-loom-are-the-conservatives-missing-boris-johnson-13125469
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As local elections approach, are the Conservatives missing Boris Johnson? | Political news
- Prabowo's supporting parties open doors to Jokowi – Politics
- World Central Kitchen resumes operations in Gaza after 7 workers killed
- Sparks fly as power lines hit by tornadoes in China
- LSU football players sign UDFA deals after 2024 NFL Draft
- Stony Brook men's lacrosse season ends in Battle of Long Island – The Statesman
- China has big plans for its space programExBulletin
- PM Modi Interview to News18: Bengaluru was once a technology hub, it has been transformed into a fueling hub
- We will not let Israel's nuclear issue be forgotten
- UK weather forecast: It will be a baking 20C in the UK.
- IPL | portfolio allocation: IPL Portfolio: Choosing stocks like selecting a cricket team, says Arvind Kothari
- 17 midi dresses to wear to work