Politics
how nationalist ideology has invaded the country since Narendra Modi came to power
Publish
Lifespan: 3 min
While nearly a billion Indians are called to the polls until June 1 for general elections, a documentary retraces the journey of the country's Prime Minister, candidate for his own succession.
Long considered the largest democracy in the world, India has seen its foundations shaken since the accession to power of nationalist Narendra Modi in 2014. Leading figure of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party, or “Indian People’s Party”)the Hindu nationalist party, the Prime Minister, who maintains the cult of personality, is the big favorite in the general elections, which he could win for the third time in a row. The ballot, the extent of the country, opened on April 19 and must end on June 1. In total, 968 million Indians are called to the polls and more than a million polling stations are open across the country.
The documentary Modi's India: democracy confiscated, directed by Sbastien Daguerressar, broadcast Sunday April 28 at 9:05 p.m. on France5, draws the contours of an India in full change which has tended, for several years, towards an authoritarian power, with patriotic and religious accents, very far from the lay mantras preached by Gandhi or Neru . The film traces the expansion of the country, but above all the journey of Narendra Modi, a convinced ideologue of an extreme right who attempts to bully his opponents, muzzle the press and ostracize communities who do not conform to the system of values promoted by nationalism Hindu. This xnophobic policy affects all communities: Christians, Sikhs and especially Muslims.
Media relaying opinions of those in power
The exploitation of the media and social networks is the weapon used with envy by the camp of Narendra Modi, in order to convey its nationalist ideas and to demonize Muslim Indians. “When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the news channels changed their editorial lines and began to support and even defend him”relates independent journalist Ravish Kumar in the documentary. “In terms of ethics, all the news channels collapsed, one after the other. (…) Everything was going in the direction of Modi and his policies.”
Ravish Kumar, renowned journalist and former news director of national broadcaster NDTV, lost his job and had his life threatened because he spoke out against injustices and misinformation spread by the Modi government and its supporters. But, above all, because he opposed the billionaire Gautam Adani. The tycoon, close to the Prime Minister, took a majority stake in NDTV, previously considered the last major critical media in the Indian audiovisual landscape.
The documentary interviews Indian star presenter Suresh Chavhanke, who runs the Sudarshan News channel, a relay for Hindu nationalist ideology. In his flagship mission, he unashamedly stirs up hatred against Muslims. A position he assumes: “Our job is to awaken the patriotic consciousness of our mediahe declares. Before, we were criticized for supporting Hindus, now it's the opposite, everyone aligns with us, speaks like us.”
A paramilitary group that recruits young people
This exacerbated Hindu nationalism is not recent. It has been fermenting for decades, and has spread throughout the country since the coming to power of Narendra Modi, who continues to blow on its embers. Nothing surprising for a Prime Minister who was himself trained, from the age of 8, by a paramilitary group called Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS, “National Patriotic Organization”). Created in 1925 to fight against British colonialism and Muslim separatism, this organization has become extremely powerful over the years and has hundreds of thousands of members.
“I don’t know of any organization of this style that has changed so little in a century”notes in the documentary Christophe Jaffrelot, research director at CNRS. “[Le RSS] learns Hindu nationalist ideology, with training sessions where history is revisited. (…) It is also the crucible of explicit xnophobia.”
These supremacists are fighting for a single religious identity to exist in the country: Hindutva (Hindu), and for this, they do not hesitate to carry out forced conversions, change the names of cities, destroy mosques and above all hunt down or even kill Muslims. “They also defend the idea that every citizen of the country is Hindu,” confirms Indian journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, biographer of Narendra Modi. “It doesn't matter what their beliefs are. (…) For them, you can be Muslim, Christian, you are above all Hindu. Hinduism, according to them, is not a religion, but a state of mind.”
The documentary Modi's India: democracy confiscateddirected by Sbastien Daguerressar, is broadcast Sunday April 28 at 9:05 p.m. on France5.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/inde/video-elections-en-inde-comment-l-ideologie-nationaliste-a-envahi-le-pays-depuis-l-arrivee-au-pouvoir-de-narendra-modi_4922271.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- how nationalist ideology has invaded the country since Narendra Modi came to power
- Gaza students thank pro-Palestinian protesters on US college campuses
- Community Spotlight Week April 28 and Beyond – Macomb Daily
- SJU Tennis ends season with a loss
- Elon Musk to discuss full driving Tesla cars in China, reports say | BBC News
- Hundreds of homes were damaged and eight injured in the West Java – archipelago earthquake
- As local elections approach, are the Conservatives missing Boris Johnson? | Political news
- Prabowo's supporting parties open doors to Jokowi – Politics
- World Central Kitchen resumes operations in Gaza after 7 workers killed
- Sparks fly as power lines hit by tornadoes in China
- LSU football players sign UDFA deals after 2024 NFL Draft
- Stony Brook men's lacrosse season ends in Battle of Long Island – The Statesman