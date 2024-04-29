A dangerous game is underway in Asia

This month, President Biden hosted one of the most lavish state dinners in recent Washington memory. Celebrities and billionaires gathered at the White House for dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, posing for photos in front of an elaborate display of Japanese fans. Jeff Bezos stopped by; Paul Simon provided entertainment.

The show was part of a carefully orchestrated series of events to highlight the renewed U.S.-Japan relationship and the notable transformation of U.S. security alliances in Asia. The next day, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was also in the U.S. capital for a historic summit between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, during which a new trilateral security partnership was announced.

Both events were aimed at the same audience: China.

In recent years, Washington has implemented a series of multilateral security agreements like this one in the Asia-Pacific region. Even if American officials claim that the recent mobilization of their allies and partners is not aimed at China, this should not be believed. Indeed, Mr. Kishida emphasized in a speech to Congress on April 11 that China represents the greatest strategic challenge for both Japan and the international community.

China's recent activity is of course concerning. Its military has acquired ever more powerful means to counter U.S. and allied capabilities in the Western Pacific and has behaved aggressively in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere, alarming its neighbors.

But Washington's pursuit of an increasingly complex web of security ties is a dangerous game. These links include improved defense capabilities, more joint military exercises, deeper intelligence sharing, new initiatives in defense production and technological cooperation, and strengthening contingency planning and security. military coordination. All of this could make Beijing more cautious about blatant use of military force in the region. But the new alliance structure is not, on its own, a long-term guarantor of regional peace and stability and could even increase the risk of descending into conflict.

The security partnership rolled out this month in Washington is just the latest in a series of new defense configurations spanning across Asia and the Pacific. In 2017, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, was revived, fostering collaboration between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In September 2021, Australia, Britain and the United States began their partnership, known as AUKUS, and the United States, Japan and South Korea committed to closer cooperation during a summit at Camp David last August.

All of these moves have been driven primarily by concerns over Beijing, which has, in turn, castigated the countries as part of a U.S.-led effort to create an Asian version of NATO designed to contain China. None constitutes a collective defense pact like the NATO treaty, Article 5 of which considers an armed attack against one member to be an attack against all. But China will nevertheless almost certainly view the latest agreement between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, with which it is engaged in an active territorial dispute, as further confirmation of a Washington-led attempt to threaten its interests.

We do not yet know exactly what Beijing's reaction will be. But it could redouble its efforts to develop its military capabilities and intensify its use of military and paramilitary force to assert its territorial claims in the region, particularly regarding the sensitive issue of Taiwan. Beijing could also promote greater Chinese military cooperation with Russia in the form of enhanced military exercises and deployments.

The end result could be an Asia-Pacific region even more divided and dangerous than it is today, marked by an intensifying arms race. In this increasingly conflictual and militarized environment, the risk that a political incident or military accident will trigger a devastating regional war will likely increase. This is especially likely, given the lack of meaningful crisis communications channels between the United States and its allies with China to prevent such an incident from spiraling out of control.

To avoid this nightmare, the United States and its allies and partners must invest significantly more in diplomacy with China, in addition to strengthening military deterrence.

To begin, the United States and its key allies like Japan should make sustained efforts to establish a sustained dialogue on crisis prevention and management with China, involving each country's foreign policy and security agencies. Until now, these dialogues have been limited mainly to channels and military topics. It is essential that civilian and military leaders understand the many possible sources of unintended crises and develop ways to prevent them or manage them if they occur. This process should include establishing an agreed set of leadership best practices for crisis management and a reliable but informal channel through which relevant parties can discuss agreements to avoid crises.

The immediate priority for the United States and Japan should be to avoid any action that could escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The deployment of U.S. military trainers to Taiwan on what appears to be a permanent basis and suggestions by some U.S. officials and political analysts that Taiwan should be treated as a security pillar within the overall U.S. defense posture in Asia are unnecessarily provocative. They also openly contradict long-standing practices in the Americas. the one-China policyunder which the United States has halted the deployment of all U.S. military forces to Taiwan and does not view Taiwan as a key location for U.S. security, only caring that the Taiwan issue be handled peacefully and without coercion.

Japan, for its part, has also become more circumspect about its own one-China policy by being reluctant to explicitly reaffirm that Tokyo does not support Taiwan's independence. Recent statements by some political leaders in Tokyo that Japanese military forces would be prepared to help defend Taiwan will almost certainly inflame Chinese leaders, who remember that Japan seized Taiwan after the 1894 Sino-Japanese War and 1895.

Washington and Tokyo should clearly reaffirm their previous commitments in the Sino-Taiwanese conflict. Tokyo is also expected to confirm that it does not support any unilateral moves by Taiwan toward independence and resist U.S. efforts to coerce Japan into committing to Taiwan's defense. Although US officials have would have incited If Japan joins in military planning for conflict in Taiwan, a large majority of Japanese residents do not support fighting to defend Taiwan. Tokyo can best help deter China by focusing on strengthening its ability to defend its own islands.

Washington and its allies should adopt a more positive approach toward China, aimed at fostering accommodation and restraint. This could include working to obtain credible mutual assurances regarding limits on Chinese military deployments, such as amphibious forces and missile capabilities relevant to Taiwan, in exchange for U.S. limits on the levels and types of weapons they sell to the island. They could also consider increasing security cooperation with China on cyberattacks, defense of sea lanes and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, as well as better collaboration to combat climate change and the emergence of another pandemic.

China of course has its own role to play. Ultimately, Beijing, like the United States, wants to avoid crisis and conflict in the region. Under these conditions, it should respond to a more cooperative American and allied approach by moderating its own coercive behavior regarding maritime disputes.

None of this will be easy, given the intense suspicion that now exists between Beijing, Washington and its allies. But new thinking and diplomatic efforts could prompt China to reciprocate in a meaningful way. You have to at least try. Focusing solely on military deterrence will not work. Trying to find a way to cooperate with China is the best way, perhaps the only way, to steer the world away from disaster.

Mike M. Mochizuki is a professor at George Washington University and a nonresident scholar at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Michael D. Swaine is a senior fellow focusing on China-related security topics at the Quincy Institute. This article was originally published in The New York Times.