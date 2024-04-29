Political Year, Jokowi Asks TNI To Make Community Understand: Different Choices Are Natural





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo advised all TNI soldiers to provide a peaceful political agreement to the public before the 2024 general elections. According to Jokowi, the public must be reminded that the difference in everyone's political choices is a natural thing in the electoral campaign. This was revealed by Jokowi reading the ceremonial inspector's mandate during the 78th Indonesian National Army Day commemoration ceremony at the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta. “We have entered the political year. I ask to maintain peaceful conditions, immediately extinguish the slightest spark. Make the public understand that the difference in choice is natural, winning and losing is also natural,” Jokowi told Monas. Thursday October 5. Then, Jokowi also emphasized that the TNI apparatus must maintain its neutrality amid the heated political situation that occurs in every election. “Keep synergy with the police and keep the neutrality of the TNI, and maintain the character of the knights. Always keep the Satta clan and oath-bearing soldiers in action,” he said. Starting from today's TNI anniversary ceremony, Jokowi conducted an inspection of the troops by driving an amphibious tank through the TNI soldiers as participants in the ceremony. During the review of this troop, Jokowi was accompanied by the Commander of the TNI, Admiral Yudo Margono, and the ceremonial commander, namely the Commander of the Infantry Division (Pangdivif) 3 Kostrad, Major General Choirul Ana M. This activity was also attended by Iriana Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin with Wuri Ma'ruf Amin, Ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet as well as heads of state agencies/institutions. Previous presidents, senior TNI officials and state guests were also present as guests at the 78th Indonesian National Armed Forces Day commemoration ceremony. A total of 4,636 people participated in the TNI 78th Anniversary Parade and Parade Ceremony. After the ceremony, the TNI anniversary was brightened by an umbrella with 78 air personnel and landed at the Monas shipyard. Warplane acrobatics were also performed around the Monas monument. Hundreds of defense equipment were also displayed during the commemoration. Among them were the deployment of 91 aircraft of land, sea and air dimensions that would cross the skies over the Monas region, as well as 140 land defense equipment displayed on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the TNI. In addition to defense equipment, the TNI will also display missiles imported from abroad. The commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the TNI continued with the Hellay dance accompanied by the song Gemu famire and followed by Wan TNI and the mothers of up to 300 personnel and a drum show. The TNI Academy cadets number 250 people and closed with a demonstration of 678 Kolone Kolosal rifles. After that, the TNI will distribute tens of thousands of food packages to the community by convoy this afternoon along the road from the National Monument (Monas) to HI Roundabout, Central Jakarta. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Meanwhile, the theme of this year's TNI 78th anniversary commemoration is “TNI Patriot NKRI Guards Democracy for Advanced Indonesia”. The theme means that the TNI, as the main component of national defense consisting of three dimensions of land, sea and air, will always be strong, strong and loyal to the nation and the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, and will continue to supervise democracy in synergy. with all components of the Indonesian nation. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/kr/berita/316784 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos