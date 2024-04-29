Trkiye calls for International Criminal Court action against Israel, challenges silence in the West





Trkiye Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc on Saturday stressed the need for the International Criminal Court prosecutor to speed up the conversion of a case against Israel into a case. “Israeli officials who committed war crimes, aggression, murdered children and committed genocide, including Netanyahu, must be brought to justice,” Tunc said during a speech at the 5th Platform conference interparliamentary meeting in Jerusalem. “Unfortunately, a crime against humanity, a human tragedy, continues to unfold before the eyes of the world. The recent attacks in Palestine are undoubtedly crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes,” he said. -he adds. Tunc noted that the UN and the Security Council have issued more than 60 resolutions regarding Israel's unjust attacks and human rights violations. “It is impossible to call a state a state that ignores the decisions and laws of international organizations, violates human rights and systematically commits these violations. Israel has acted as a terrorist organization for almost a century,” he said. – Does the right to life, constantly reiterated by the West, exist in Palestine? Tunc stressed that in Palestine, the most fundamental human rights are violated by Israeli attacks. “Can we talk about the right to life, constantly reiterated by the West and human rights defenders, in a place where thousands of people have been martyred? Why do those who defend the right to life not Don’t they raise their voices?” The minister declared that the principles of humanitarian law set out in the Geneva Conventions have been violated, particularly during the attacks occurring since October 7. He also noted that an interim measure was taken in the case opened before the International Court of Justice by South Africa concerning the prevention of the massacre of children, crimes against humanity and genocide, but that there is no mechanism for the implementation of this interim measure. “The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court must now urgently turn the file in his possession into a case and bring before the court the Israeli officials who committed war crimes, aggression, murder of children and committed genocide, in especially Netanyahu,” Tunc said. He highlighted the significant evidence applications of legal experts and civil society organizations in Trkiye. “Our Anadolu Agency has also submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court, especially in terms of images and videos, but unfortunately, we continue to see that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is not acting on this case.” “There is only one leader in the world who defends human rights, equity and justice, and who says: 'A more just world is possible, the international system is incapable of responding to the problems of humanity, it remains ineffective.' This leader is Recep Tayyip Erdogan.” – “We will continue to defend and support the creation of an independent Palestinian state” Tunc commented on Friday on a social media post shared by the Israeli foreign minister. “The immoral remarks of the Israeli Foreign Minister, who tries to overshadow these inhumane acts, these murders of children and these crimes of genocide, will not overshadow the crimes committed there. Israel is condemned by the conscience of the “humanity,” he said. Tunc stressed that the problem will not go away until an independent Palestinian state is established. “As Trkiye, we will continue to advocate and support the creation of an independent Palestinian state on all platforms,” he said.

