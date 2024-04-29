Politics
Cable connects China's Digital Silk Road
Technological competition between the United States and China is transforming the physical connections that make up the digital world and its governance. China's Belt and Road Initiative will eventually integrated digital connectivity under the heading Digital Silk Road with the aim of leveraging Beijing's technological footprint on a global scale. By expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas such as cross-border optical fiber networks, satellite tracking ground stations, data centers, 5G network services and other initiatives, China President Xi Jinping says that the Digital Silk Road delivers an inclusive digital economy for all.
But contrary to Xi's claims, the expansion of submarine cable networks in the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Digital Silk Road offers distinct advantages for China much more than bridging the digital divide. This includes access to a vast pool of foreign data, facilitating the expansion of Chinese technology companies in the region, and strengthening China's influence over global technology standards regimes.
Chinese technology company Huawei Marine Networks (now renamed HMN Technologies) is at the forefront of building underwater cable networks in the Indo-Pacific. According to Underwater Almanac Report 2023, HMN Technologies participated in 16 submarine cable projectswhich are collectively worth US$1.6 billion, in 27 countries in the region. Another report from International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Beijing says it has completed 11 submarine cable projects in Indonesia, seven in South Korea and six in the United Arab Emirates. Over the past decade, HMN Technologies has achieved 108 projects lay 60,000 kilometers of submarine cables, a total that is about one and a half times the distance around the Earth at the equator. Thanks to considerable sponsorship from the Chinese state, HMN Technologies has become the fastest growing submarine cable manufacturer over the past decade, ranking the company as the world's fourth largest company involved in the submarine cable industry after SubCom (United States), Alcatel Submarine Network (France) and NEC (Japan).
The protection of submarine cables constitutes a gray area under international law, and China has proven adept at exploiting this gray area.
The Reuters news agency also reported that three other major Chinese technology companies, China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile, are investing US$500 million to build a network of submarine cables crossing Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
The expansion of Chinese companies into submarine cable networks would be less remarkable without latent regional tension on China's actions. Control of data transmission lines inevitably raises concerns about China's ability to carry out military espionage or whether the cables themselves become a subject of contestation.
In February last year, for example, Chinese ships disrupted two submarine cables connected to Taiwan's Matsu Island, leaving residents without an internet connection. Although the incident was considered unintentional, it demonstrated China's ability to undermine Taiwan's digital security in the event of a military conflict. A Chinese ship was also accused of cutting fiber optic cables in the Baltic Sea last year.
China is acting to ensure its own connectivity. China has been granted permanent access to landing stations throughout the Indo-Pacific, as Cable to connect Europe to Pakistan and East Africa (PEACE)worth US$425 million, owned by China-ASEAN Information Harbor Co, PEACE Cable International Network and Telecom Egypt, covering Pakistan, Egypt, Maldives, Cyprus, Seychelles and Djibouti. But it also provides redundancy in the event of disputes elsewhere, notably in the South China Sea. China, under the cover of its disputed claim to the nine-dash line, has previously denied permits to companies seeking undersea cable projects, such as the experience with Mer-me-us.
The protection of submarine cables is a gray area in international law, and China has proven adept at exploiting the gray zone. It is important that the international community agrees on legal mechanisms to protect submarine cables, whether they are controlled by Chinese or other companies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/cable-ties-china-s-digital-silk-road
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cable connects China's Digital Silk Road
- Upgrades are underway at Niagara Park Stadium
- Puyuan Fashion Week kicks off in east China's Zhejiang
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Rise, Boosted by Last Week's Tech Rally on Wall Street
- Head and neck cancer: advances that help personalize treatment
- A 5-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
- Ron DeSantis meets with Donald Trump privately to bury the hatchet: report
- 'There was never a moment when I was afraid I would be done with hockey'
- Vietnam: exports in April up 10.6% year-on-year and industrial production up 6.3%
- Kyrie Irving, Asia Irving Talk Mind Less Fashion Brand: Details
- Viking Womens Tennis wins its 13th consecutive NSIC title
- The Supreme Court has three ways to resolve the Donald Trump case. Legal Analyst