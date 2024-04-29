Politics
Jokowi invites Singapore to develop halal products industry in three Indonesian sites
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo invited Singapore to become a developer of the halal products industry in three regions, including Bintan and Riau Islands; Serang, Banten; and Sidoarjo, East Java.
This was transmitted Jokowi in front of Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong after speaking at the leaders' retreat at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Monday (29/4/2024).
“For cooperation on halal products, Indonesia invited Singapore to become the developer of three halal industrial zones, namely in Bintan, Serang and Sidoarjo,” Jokowi said at the Bogor Palace on Monday.
Jokowi asks Singapore to support construction of power plants in IKN
The head of state said that Indonesia also offered Singapore to take advantage of investment opportunities in the economic sector.
These opportunities include investments in textile manufacturing in the Kendal Industrial Park, investments in the green economy through sustainable infrastructure and the construction of a data center in Nongsa, Batam.
He also appreciated the Lion Country's investment projects in the capital of the archipelago.
“I appreciate the enthusiasm of 29 Singapore companies to invest in IKN and hope for support for the construction of the PLTS at IKN Nusantara. The electricity export project to Singapore continues to be encouraged, including investments in supporting green industries,” he said.
Jokowi officially signs the DKJ law, Heru Budi: I hope it can be implemented well
On the other hand, the two countries discussed several topics during the meeting, including politics and defense, food security, socio-cultural areas, education and regional issues.
In the defense sector, Indonesia and Singapore welcome the ongoing implementation of the defense FIR and extradition agreement. In the future, it will be necessary to ensure that this agreement is fully implemented.
In the area of food security, the two countries agreed to encourage cooperation in technology transfer and exchange of science and technology in the field of food processing.
Regarding the socio-cultural sector, the two men discussed strengthening health transformation by investing in the construction of hospitals and clinics, developing the capacities of medical personnel, digitalizing health and developing special economic zones ( KEK) for health in Bali.
The story of Prabowo accepting Jokowi's invitation to join the coalition after the 2019 presidential election, thinking for just half an hour
As for the education sector, Indonesia highlighted the importance of reactivating joint working groups.
“Finally, we also discussed regional and global issues. We agreed to continue to encourage the creation of peace in the Middle East and strive to continue strengthening the centrality of ASEAN,” he said. explain.
For information, President Joko Jokowi received a visit Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Monday (29/4/2024).
Prime Minister Lee's presence at Bogor Palace to attend the Indonesia-Singapore leaders' retreat.
Based on monitoring by Kompas.com, Lee arrived at the Bogor Palace grounds on Thursday morning before noon, at 10:00 WIB. He was escorted in a black car up the steps of the palace.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to meet Jokowi next Tuesday
Lee's arrival at the presidential palace in Bogor was welcomed by President Joko Widodo and a number of ministers.
Then, Jokowi and Lee both entered the main hall of Bogor Palace at around 10:06 WIB. Jokowi then invited Lee to take a group photo and sign the guestbook.
The two then headed out to the veranda to have a one-on-one conversation. During this meeting, both heads of government wore batik, including the delegation present.
