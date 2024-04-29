Donald Trump Jr. rallies Republican support for Montana candidates





Former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., rallied behind Montana's leading Republican candidates on Sunday, calling for support for a conservative agenda that he says will help win the November election.

The Protecting Freedom event was hosted by the recently formed Montana Association of Conservatives, or MAC-PAC, and included speeches from U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, Gov. Greg Gianforte and conservative political commentator Alex Bruesewitz.

Speaking to a crowd of about 300 people at the University of Montana, speakers criticized the Biden administration, Democrats in Congress, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and the news media. They also emphasized divisive issues that they portray as a threat to the future of America and Montana, including social acceptance of transgender people, diversity and equity initiatives, and immigration to the southern border of the United States.

It's not just your American dream that's being shattered. It's everyone's business, said Trump Jr. We have the ability to fight back politically with this team. So we need everyone for the governor, for Tim, for Ryan. He also called for support for conservative candidates who voted against, including those participating in legislative and school elections.

The event was one of the first major fundraisers for MAC-PAC, a Missoula-based political action committee that its founders, Cameo Flood, Alan Ault and Tori Fort, say intends to support conservative candidates statewide. The afternoon's speaker list did not include any Republicans running for the U.S. House district that represents eastern Montana, a seat open due to incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendales' decision not to represent himself.

All of the Montana candidates who spoke Sunday are apparently ahead in their respective races but face Republican challengers in the June 4 primary, some of whom have been disinvited from the event in recent days. Most of their speeches focused on defeating the Democrats in November, winning back the U.S. Senate, and re-electing Trump to the White House, all in an effort to fight liberal policies and social values.

America is a crossroads. There's no other way to say it. We are at a crossroads as a nation, said Sheehy, who received standing ovations at the beginning and end of his speech. Will we choose tyranny, control, government? Or will we choose freedom, thought and enlightenment? Because that’s what our movement is based on. Despite the left's attempt to paint us as hateful bigots, racists, xenophobes, transphobes, I'm pretty sure none of you are that.

Sheehy, a Navy Seal veteran who has never held public office before, began his speech with a joke he's made repeatedly on the campaign trail that belittles transgender identities: saying that his name of family, pronounced she, could also be her pronouns.

By third grade, I hated my last name. It was terrible. “I was made fun of all the time,” Sheehy told a laughing crowd. And now I love it. I'm a welcome species today. This illustrates the madness we are currently living in in this country.

Sheehy and other speakers repeatedly linked the undoing of liberal cultural trends to Democrats' defeat in this year's elections. Tester's ouster, Sheehy and other speakers told the crowd, is essential to regaining Republican control of the U.S. Senate next year and, they said, to ensuring Montanans are represented by someone having reliable conservative values.

[T]his seat will determine whether or not we control the Senate for the next decade. That’s how important it is, Sheehy said. Tester, he continued, represents a state that Donald Trump won by 20 points. And he continues to vote every day to support Joe Biden's agenda. We must put an end to it.

Trump won the presidential vote by 20 percentage points in Montana in 2016. His margin of victory fell to 16 percentage points in 2020. Tester won his last election, in 2018, by 3.5 percentage points over Rosendale , the Republican challenger.

Donald Trump Jr., fourth from right, poses with U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, Gov. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and other supporters at a fundraiser in Missoula on April 28, 2024. Credit: Mara Silvers / MTFP

Bruesewitz, a prominent Trump ally, later called Tester a fraudster who campaigns as a politically moderate farmer from Big Sandy every six years but generally votes in line with the Democratic caucus.

In a statement Sunday evening, Tester campaign spokeswoman Monica Robinson rejected the Republican moves and imposed some in return.

Outsiders trying to buy this seat will always try to turn Jon Tester into something he's not, because they can't beat the third-generation farmer from Big Sandy, Robinson said, later referring to Sheehy like to a multi-millionaire from out of state. the suburbs of Minneapolis.

Zinke and Gianforte focused on their results in office while awaiting their respective re-elections. Zinke is expected to face a rematch against Democrat Monica Tranel, whom he beat by four percentage points in 2022. Gianforte will likely run against Democrat Ryan Busse, although both face primary challengers.

Zinke, also a Navy Seal veteran, touted his votes against foreign aid programs to Ukraine and Israel, the latter because they included humanitarian aid for Gaza, arguing instead for reduced federal spending. Gianforte offered to serve four more years in the governor's office, saying he had succeeded in returning taxpayer dollars to Montana residents, controlling the size and budget of state government and attracting businesses to the state.

Gianforte specifically highlighted his efforts to showcase Montana as a location for firearms businesses at the SHOT Show firearms industry conference in Las Vegas this year.

The pitch is really simple. Hey, do you want to go back to America? » said Gianforte, receiving laughter from the audience. We came away with more than 40 leads from this year's SHOT Show, representing individuals looking to expand their operations or relocate to Montana.

All of Sunday's speakers urged voters in the room to talk to other Montanans about their support for conservative candidates for the remainder of the election cycle. Grassroots campaign tactics, they said, are more important than ever in a year when Republicans, they said, could be overtaken by liberal interests and overlooked in media coverage.

My request is this: if you love your country, which I know you do, because you are here, volunteer. Make some calls, Zinke said. Our country is worth fighting for.

