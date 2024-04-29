Text from JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr., discussion on an “almost daily” basis: NYT





When Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio arrived in the Senate last year, he was already a well-known figure, bolstered by his bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” and its subsequent film adaptation.

For many figures in the Republican Party, Vance represents the future of the party, one that embraces the more isolationist “America First” worldview advanced by former President Donald Trump.

And although Vance had been highly critical of Trump in the past, the new senator is now one of the ex-president's staunchest defenders in the Upper House.

Vance's loyalty not only put him on Trump's list as a potential 2024 vice presidential candidate, but it also led the Ohioan to develop a close friendship with the former president's eldest son , Donald Trump Jr., according to the New York Times.

Vance and Trump Jr. exchange text messages or speak on the phone “almost daily” and the two men also try to arrange meetings if they are in the same city, according to the newspaper.

The friendship between the two men is also evident on social media, where Vance, in a recent House of Representatives Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

It certainly bothers me.

Maybe Mike Johnson should stop going on TV and telling the world that Donald Trump approves of every part of his ridiculous betrayal. https://t.co/D6rMcCIlYE

JD Vance (@JDVance1) April 18, 2024

Trump Jr., in a statement to the Times, praised Vance, who was endorsed by the former president in the 2022 Republican senatorial primary in Ohio, an endorsement that helped him advance to nomination in what was a crowded and competitive race. .

During the general election campaign, Trump Jr. also supported Vance throughout Ohio.

“In the political world, you make a lot of acquaintances, but there are very few real friends,” Trump Jr. told the newspaper. “JD has become a close friend of mine and I am a big supporter of everything he does on policy to put America first in the Senate.”

