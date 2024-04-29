Xi charts course for historic trade corridor

Containers are loaded onto a cargo ship at Qinzhou Port in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a transit point on the new international land-sea trade corridor. [PHOTO/XINHUA]



President Xi Jinping has outlined a new vision for opening up China's western region, with the new international land-sea trade corridor set to continue leading efforts to strengthen trade and logistics links between the region and global markets .

Xi paid a visit to Chongqing in southwest China from April 22 to 24, during which he received briefings on the development of the corridor, a historic land and sea freight route between the region. Western China and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and beyond. .

At a symposium with officials on Tuesday, Xi presented a comprehensive vision to strengthen the level of opening-up in the western region, calling for vigorous efforts to advance the corridor's development.

He stressed the need to use this historic trade and logistics initiative to propel the development and opening-up of participating regions, thereby enabling their increased participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

“We should ensure the successful construction and operation of this historic project to promote high-level opening-up in the western and inland regions, and create a hub of interconnected networks,” Xi said. to those responsible during his trip.

Officials and analysts have highlighted Xi's emphasis on developing the corridor to strengthen the opening-up of the western region, which covers more than 70 percent of China's land area and is home to nearly a third of the population. from the country.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the corridor, located in the hinterland of the western region, now mainly includes three trade and logistics channels, connecting Chongqing and Chengdu in Sichuan Province with Gulf ports. of Beibu, in the South China Sea.

Xie Bin, chief of Chongqing Customs, said the president showed special concern for the development and opening-up of the western region during the fact-finding visit and symposium.

“Xi's remarks during his trip highlighted that he places high hopes on the corridor as a strategic channel for the development of the western region,” Xie said.

He added that the western region now faces significant opportunities to move towards higher levels of openness, with the corridor expected to serve as a springboard for the region to improve its foreign trade structure.

According to official statistics, the corridor extends beyond ASEAN and now reaches 121 countries and regions as well as 503 ports. The trade channel saw its goods volume increase 21% year-on-year in 2023, with 8.82 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) worth of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products exported via the trade route.

Companies importing chrome and lithium ore to southwest China via the corridor can save 15 to 20 days in transportation time and 1,700 yuan per twenty-foot equivalent unit in logistics costs, Xie said.

Chongqing Customs has implemented suitable policies for rail-sea freight transported via the corridor, which has reduced the tax burden on freight costs by 60 percent, he added.

“Through the corridor, watermelons from Vietnam, wild aquatic products from Indonesia, as well as cashews and mangoes from Laos have found their way to the dining tables of Chinese families,” Xie said.

Lei Xiaohua, a Southeast Asia researcher at the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, said one of the president's key messages during his trip to Chongqing was that the new international land-sea trade corridor constitutes a major element of the national strategy for international trade. integrated regional development.

“This demonstrates the country's determination to accelerate the opening-up of the western region, including attracting more domestic and foreign investment through better infrastructure and promoting economic reforms and in-depth opening-up,” Lei said.

The corridor will enable the western region to significantly increase its level of attractiveness for foreign investment through better infrastructure and greater transport efficiency, he added.

“This will attract more foreign companies to invest in the western region and accelerate its growth and opening up,” he said.

With stronger economic integration between China and ASEAN, the strategic value of the corridor will be even greater, while the corridor will also serve as a pillar of the China-ASEAN free trade area, he said.

ASEAN has been China's largest trading partner since 2020, while China has been the regional organization's largest trading partner since 2009, according to the General Administration of Customs. Trade between China and ASEAN reached 6.41 trillion yuan last year, accounting for 15.35 percent of China's total foreign trade volume.

For Chongqing businesses, the corridor has served as a gateway for expansion into global markets.

Dai Xiaoqiang, general manager of Chongqing Huida Lemon Technology Group, said the corridor has made it much easier for the company to export fresh lemons to ASEAN markets, including Thailand and Singapore.

“Efficient and smooth logistics have been instrumental in our efforts to promote the brand in different markets,” Dai said.

Chongqing exported more than 100,000 tons of fresh lemons, worth 1 billion yuan, to more than 30 countries and regions in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia last year. , thanks to the corridor and the China-Europe express railway.

Yi Wen, vice president of Chongqing Meixin Group, a door manufacturer, said the corridor had facilitated the export of its products to more than 40 countries and regions, reducing logistics costs by more than 15 percent.

“We believe the corridor will continue to improve logistics efficiency and reduce costs for businesses,” Yi said. “It will also expand our sales networks, allowing us to participate in more construction projects in different countries and obtain more export orders.”

Deng Rui in Chongqing contributed to this story.

Contact the writers at [email protected]