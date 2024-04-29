CBS News poll finds Biden-Trump race close in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin





For years, they were three of the few states to decide presidential elections. In the summer of 2020, amid the COVID pandemic and debates over lockdowns, significant majorities in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania misjudged state economies. Incumbent President Donald Trump was trailing in the polls, and ultimately all three close elections were won by his challenger Joe Biden.

Four years later, some things haven't changed. We have the same two candidates engaged in close or even evenly matched races. And there are still negative views about the economy that, now as then, weigh on the incumbent in 2024, President Biden.

Given these candidates' opinions, the summer campaign could be a debate over who is the less bad option: both candidates inspire more feelings of worry than confidence, more insecurity than security, and a lot of anger.

While inflation is high on their minds, most voters don't even say there has been an improvement in their state's economy after the pandemic: only a quarter say it has improved in the years since, and about half say it has actually gotten worse.

And few report that their own finances are better than before the pandemic. This can be an essential part of their memory – compared to before coronavirus.

Amid these poor economic figures, here is one change that works against Mr. Biden: he is lagging behind Donald Trump on “understanding the needs and concerns of people like you.” That means he loses the advantage he enjoyed in the summer of 2020 when we asked voters in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this question.

The choice between Mr. Biden and Trump now elicits mainly negative feelings like worry and anger.

Twice as many say Mr. Biden worries them as when he makes them feel safe or confident. He lags behind Trump in voter confidence and security.

Trump, for his part, stirs up more angry feelings, fueling opposition against him, helping to keep Mr. Biden in these races, despite bitter economic views.

Another change is that voters are less likely to view Mr. Biden as “moderate” today than they were in 2020, blunting another element that worked to his advantage four years ago. The percentage of self-described moderates who view Biden as a moderate has declined.

Finance and economics

As we've seen nationally, voters today remember their state's economy “when Donald Trump was president” very differently than how it was perceived in 2020, in particular. The economy's grades were quite low that year. So it may be that when they think about the Trump years, they think about before the pandemic. That matters a lot in how they now view their choice of Trump and Mr. Biden.

Thinking retrospectively about the economy under Trump while ignoring the 2020 pandemic lends itself to a more favorable comparison with the economy today, under Mr. Biden. Additionally, many voters say their finances are worse now than before the pandemic.

That's why we're seeing today that many voters want to go back: In all three states, many believe they would feel better financially with Trump back in office. Voters who think this way vote for him in large numbers.

Mr. Biden's perceived advantage in helping the middle class rather than the wealthy, at least compared to Trump, has taken a hit in Pennsylvania since the fall of 2020. This fall, voters believed the policies Mr. Biden’s would be less likely than Trump’s to favor the rich. This is still the case, but today the gap between the two candidates has narrowed.

Define the issues

So, given all this economic pessimism, what is keeping Biden at the same level?

First, there are other problems.

There is an ongoing battle between the campaigns to define the issues in this year's election. The Biden camp emphasizes perceived risks to democracy, including rights abuses, while the Trump campaign attacks the ruling power over the economy.

Many view the economy and democracy as important because it is not a choice, but more view the economy and inflation as major factors, relative to the state of democracy.

That advantages Trump, in part because he performs better among those who prioritize the economy than Mr. Biden does among voters who highly value democracy.

Abortion

It may be a matter of state politics, but it's a matter of national politics — especially for Democrats — and it benefits them.

A significant number of them in these states are expressing anger over the overturning of Roe v. Wade – most of them blame Trump and overwhelmingly support Mr. Biden.

Most voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan say they are paying attention to events in other states like Florida and Arizona, so each state's actions have some national resonance.

That said, the race is more competitive among voters dissatisfied but not angry with the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

These are voters to watch in the coming months. They could become potential persuasion targets for the Biden campaign, as most of them support legalizing abortion in their states but do not blame Trump for overturning Roe. The question will be whether they increase their anger, their blame toward Trump, or the importance given to the issue as a whole.

Overall, abortion is still not as salient among the overall electorate as economic concerns. It lags far behind the economy and inflation, among other state-specific factors.

And what people think about the next president's financial impact is more closely tied to their vote than whether they want to legalize abortion.

Trump's trial: not really a factor

Trump's trial in New York isn't really a factor at the moment because it's mostly Democrats and Biden voters who are paying attention, hearing or reading a lot about it.

And even among Trump voters, those who already give him strong support — and therefore are unlikely to be much moved — are those who say they pay more attention than his less committed supporters.

Overall, voters are just as likely to be concerned that the charges are politically motivated as they are that Trump committed a crime.

Breaking Voting Patterns

Here's another notable change from 2020, and it's part of each candidate's support package, perhaps reflecting voters' dissatisfaction with this rematch:

The number of “very strong” support for each candidate among partisans is lower than it was in 2020, although at the same time very few say they would ever consider switching candidates .

So, with this kind of dynamic, it would not be surprising to see lower or even higher turnout rates of third-party voting than in recent elections.

Biden and young voters

There has been much discussion about Mr. Biden's declining approval among young voters and his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, approving is not the same as voting. One is an evaluation, the other a choice.

Young voters who want Mr. Biden to tell Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza continue to vote for him, at about the same rate as young voters overall. That said, the expressed vote choice is no longer the same as it was in November, and as a group, younger voters are not as likely to say they will.

One Biden administration proposal that is popular with young voters is canceling some student loan debt. A solid majority of voters under 45 approve of him, and those who do support Mr. Biden in large numbers. And if they don't support it, those who approve of the plan are more likely to say they would consider voting for it.

Third-party testing

In political polling, third-party measurements can mean a lot of things. Sometimes they are genuine support, sometimes they are a way to express protest at the start of a cycle. In recent years, third-party candidates have tended to perform better in the polls than at the polls, because some voters unhappy with major party candidates simply don't show up to vote at all. Regardless, this will certainly be a story to watch in 2024 in states where such candidates are on the ballot.

In Michigan, with the presence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the net gap between Mr. Biden and Trump is the same, but Kennedy appears to attract more interest from the types of voters who support Trump than from those who support Mr. Biden.

Most of those who chose Kennedy in a four-way vote initially backed Trump in a two-way race with Mr. Biden, including the slimmest.

Kennedy supporters look more like Republicans than Democrats on a variety of issues, including their views on the economy, immigrants, and Trump's trial, as well as how they have voted recently, despite the fact that they often identify as moderates. (This may mean they simply don't feel comfortable in the usual political labels.)

And eight in 10 say Mr. Biden worries them, while only half say that about Trump.

It's important to consider who each candidate chooses, not just where the horse race ends, when considering the future impact of a campaign.

These CBS News/YouGov surveys were conducted between April 19 and 25, 2024. They are based on representative samples of 1,287 registered voters in Michigan, 1,306 in Pennsylvania and 1,245 in Wisconsin. Margins of error for registered voters: Michigan +/- 3.1 points, Pennsylvania +/- 3.1 points and Wisconsin +/- 3.2 points.

Michigan Toplines

Pennsylvania Toplines

Wisconsin Toplines

More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-trump-poll-michigan-pennyslvania-wisconsin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos