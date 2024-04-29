Reviews | China is still a developing country despite what US leaders might say

However, the United States does not want to recognize China's developing country status. In 2019, the Trump administration released a note on developing country status at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Since joining the WTO in 2001, China has continued to insist that it is a developing country and therefore entitled to benefit from the flexibilities provided by any new WTO rules, says Note. The United States has never accepted China's claim to developing country status, and virtually all current economic indicators belie China's claims.

In 2022, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously in favor of an amendment conditioning Senate ratification of updates to the law. Montreal Protocol known as the Kigali Amendment, on taking steps to remove China's designation as a developing country.

In March 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the PRC is not a law on developing countries , which would require the State Department to take steps to prevent China from being classified as a developing country by international organizations. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a similar bill a few months later.

A delivery man walks near a giant screen in Beijing, China, showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Youth League of China, May 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters

It is true that China has become the second largest economy in the world. HAS speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party, Xi said: [China has] achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects [and is] striding confidently toward the second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects.

However, there are five main reasons why China should still be considered a developing country.

First, major international organizations still view China as a developing country. The Statistical Manual, published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, classifies all countries into developed countries, developing countries and least developed countries. China is classified as a developing country based on 2023 statistics.

According to the WTO, any member can identify itself as a developed economy or a developing economy as long as others do not question this identification. Currently, the WTO has 164 developing economies, including China.

Second, China is not considered a high-income country by World Bank standards. The World Bank classifies different economies of the world into low-income economies, lower-middle-income economies, upper-middle-income economies and high-income economies based on their gross national income (GNI) per capita.

The World Bank considers a GNI per capita above US$13,845 to be high income and below US$1,135 to be low income. Economies with GNI between US$4,466 and US$13,845 belong to the upper-middle income bracket. China's GNI per capita has yet to cross the threshold of US$13,845, placing it squarely in the group of upper-middle-income countries. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also classifies China as an upper middle-income country.

Workers socialize at a garment factory in Kaili, Guizhou province, October 18, 2020. The factory employs 100 people as part of local efforts to reduce poverty and increase residents' income. Photo: Xinhua

Third, correlating a country's economic size with its level of development can be misleading. In 2023, U.S. Representative Young Kim said China was the world's second-largest economy, accounting for 18.6% of the global economy, second only to the United States. On this basis, she argued that China takes advantage of its status as a developing country to seek development loans from international organizations.

Such a statement is completely unjustified. A country of small economic size can be either a developed country or a developing country. Similarly, a country with a large economy can be a developed country or a developing country. In other words, the main factor that determines the level of development of a country is not the size of its economy, but its actual level of development.

Fourth, purchasing power parity (PPP) cannot reflect a country's level of development. The World Bank uses PPP to measure the economic size of various countries. According to this methodology, China's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 was US$30.3 trillion, making it the world's largest economy. However, using PPPs to define a country's level of development is overkill. PPPs tend to exaggerate the size of developing economies.

Finally, China's overall level of development remains lower than that of developed countries. Although its major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are highly modernized, unbalanced and inadequate development remains evident throughout the country, particularly in western China.

Just four years ago, Li Keqiang, then Chinese Prime Minister, declared that there was another 600 million people whose average monthly income was only about 1,000 yuan (140 US dollars). Many people in China still face problems in employment, education, medical care, child care, elder care and housing.

China's economy still faces many challenges, and the Chinese people still need to work hard before they can become a fully developed country. At the same time, China will continue to shoulder its global responsibility as a major developing country and make contributions to South-South cooperation .

Jiang Shixue is a distinguished professor at Macau University of Science and Technology.