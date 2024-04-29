Politics
Reviews | China is still a developing country despite what US leaders might say
However, there are five main reasons why China should still be considered a developing country.
First, major international organizations still view China as a developing country. The Statistical Manual, published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, classifies all countries into developed countries, developing countries and least developed countries. China is classified as a developing country based on 2023 statistics.
According to the WTO, any member can identify itself as a developed economy or a developing economy as long as others do not question this identification. Currently, the WTO has 164 developing economies, including China.
Second, China is not considered a high-income country by World Bank standards. The World Bank classifies different economies of the world into low-income economies, lower-middle-income economies, upper-middle-income economies and high-income economies based on their gross national income (GNI) per capita.
The World Bank considers a GNI per capita above US$13,845 to be high income and below US$1,135 to be low income. Economies with GNI between US$4,466 and US$13,845 belong to the upper-middle income bracket. China's GNI per capita has yet to cross the threshold of US$13,845, placing it squarely in the group of upper-middle-income countries. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also classifies China as an upper middle-income country.
Third, correlating a country's economic size with its level of development can be misleading. In 2023, U.S. Representative Young Kim said China was the world's second-largest economy, accounting for 18.6% of the global economy, second only to the United States. On this basis, she argued that China takes advantage of its status as a developing country to seek development loans from international organizations.
Such a statement is completely unjustified. A country of small economic size can be either a developed country or a developing country. Similarly, a country with a large economy can be a developed country or a developing country. In other words, the main factor that determines the level of development of a country is not the size of its economy, but its actual level of development.
Fourth, purchasing power parity (PPP) cannot reflect a country's level of development. The World Bank uses PPP to measure the economic size of various countries. According to this methodology, China's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 was US$30.3 trillion, making it the world's largest economy. However, using PPPs to define a country's level of development is overkill. PPPs tend to exaggerate the size of developing economies.
Finally, China's overall level of development remains lower than that of developed countries. Although its major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen are highly modernized, unbalanced and inadequate development remains evident throughout the country, particularly in western China.
Jiang Shixue is a distinguished professor at Macau University of Science and Technology.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/china-opinion/article/3260473/china-still-developing-country-despite-what-us-leaders-might-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | China is still a developing country despite what US leaders might say
- Marist Fashions 38th Annual Silver Needle Runway Fashion Show INTERLINKED
- Northwest men's tennis ends season with 4-0 loss
- Peoria Rivermen defeat Huntsville Havoc in President's Cup Game 3
- Cogeneration aims to reduce waste and promote savings in municipalities
- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Joko Widodo introduce their successors
- Sonu Soods' blocked WhatsApp account restored after 61 hours; the actor worried about people in need |
- San Diego State wins third consecutive MW Men's Golf Championship – Mountain West Conference
- Mayday to perform in Hualien after the earthquake
- Putin probably didn't order Navalny's death, US intelligence official says
- Sergei Babayan opens the final season of Bach Week with an eclectic recital
- Zendaya's tennis ball green crochet skirt suit is a work of art