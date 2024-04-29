China to resume travel to Taiwan for residents of Fujian province





China announced it would resume travel to Taiwan for residents of the country's southeastern province of Fujian during a meeting Sunday with the island's opposition lawmakers. Rao Quan, China's vice minister of culture and tourism, made the remarks to Nationalist Party lawmakers as they met ahead of the May 20 inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers a separatist. The vice minister said Beijing would first resume travel by Fujian residents to Matsu, an isolated group of islands in Taiwan, and then allow group visits to other parts of the autonomous territory after resumption of services. ferry between Pingtan County of Fujian and Taiwan. He also told the group led by veteran opposition lawmaker Fu Kun-chi that Beijing welcomes fellow Taiwanese to visit the mainland for tourism and to observe development and changes there, according to the Chinese ministry. The mainland has banned individual Chinese tourists, including Fujian residents, from traveling to Taiwan since August 2019, amid deteriorating cross-strait ties under the island's Democratic Progressive Party-led government. independence from 2016. China's General Administration of Customs also announced on Sunday that it would approve the import of grapefruit and other agricultural and fishery products from Taiwan, provided they meet the mainland's quarantine requirements, it said. the official Xinhua news agency. The decision came as Zhao Zenglian, deputy head of the customs authority, met with the 17-member delegation from Taiwan's opposition party, also known as the Kuomintang (KMT). Fu expressed hope that products from all industries in Taiwan, especially high-quality agricultural and fishing products, can be successfully marketed to the mainland, Xinhua added. Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, has treated the KMT favorably while rejecting talks with the DPP government and denouncing Lai as a supporter of independence. In the island's Parliament, the opposition party now holds the largest number of seats. On Saturday, lawmakers held talks with Wang Huning, No. 4 in the top leadership of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. In early April, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou of the KMT in Beijing. Communist-led China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 due to civil war, with the then-ruling KMT government retreating to Taiwan. Related coverage: China's No. 4 leader meets Taiwan lawmakers, opposes independence Philippines, France could begin talks on visiting forces deal in May US urges China to stop aiding Russia, agrees to maintain trade

