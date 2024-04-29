Politics
Yesterday he was called “Minister of Defense”, today “Mas Bowo”
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President-elect Prabowo Subianto admitted to getting closer to President Joko Widodo after the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).
Prabowo said Jokowi now calls him “Mas Bowo,” and no longer “Minister of Defense.”
“Yesterday I was still called Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense), now it's more familiar, 'Mas Bowo',” said Prabowo, greeted by laughter from the audience at the Halalbihalal event for the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) in Jakarta, Sunday (28/4/2024).
Prabowo also revealed that Jokowi was increasingly ordering him to travel abroad, from China to Japan to Middle Eastern countries.
“Mas Bowo will have to go here, meet this,” Prabowo said, imitating Jokowi’s words.
“Ready, sir, ready.” It's true, I went to China on his instructions, to Japan. “Now I have received orders to go to the Middle East, it is very important,” he said.
Also read: The story of Prabowo accepting Jokowi's invitation to join the coalition after the 2019 presidential election, thinking for just half an hour
Prabowo said Jokowi prepared very thoroughly. The general chairman of the Gerindra Party does not hesitate to admit that he learned from Jokowi.
In fact, Prabowo said he was ready to run as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election because he had the support of the head of state.
“When I was asked whether I wanted to run or not in 2024, I openly said that I would run if I was endorsed and supported by Pak Joko Widodo,” Prabowo said.
Therefore, Prabowo continued, as president-elect he promised to maintain Jokowi's government.
The Defense Minister is aware that Jokowi's government is not yet functioning perfectly. This is why rapid improvements and innovations are needed in various areas.
Prabowo also promised to provide solutions to the demands and challenges that the nation and people will face in the future.
Currently, Prabowo said, he and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka continue to prepare, gathering experts and all elements to discuss the formulation of the government's future steps.
“We consider the strategies and programs launched by Pak Joko Widodo and his government as a very solid foundation and we will build on this foundation,” he said.
Also read: Political relations between Megawati, Prabowo, Jokowi
As is known, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka were appointed President and Vice President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term by the Indonesian KPU on Monday (22/4/2024).
This couple won the 2024 presidential election with 96,214,691 votes, or approximately 58.58% of all valid national votes.
Meanwhile, the number 1 presidential and vice-presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, is in second place with 40,971,906 votes, or about 24.95 percent.
In the final order, the number 3 presidential and vice-presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, received 27,040,878 votes, or approximately 16.47 percent of all valid national votes.
Despite this, Prabowo-Gibran did not officially become President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. According to the calendar, the inauguration of both will take place on October 20, 2024.
Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/04/29/13372981/cerita-prabowo-kian-akrab-dengan-jokowi-kemarin-dipanggil-menhan-sekarang
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Yesterday he was called “Minister of Defense”, today “Mas Bowo”
- Wisconsin spring football: 6 takeaways from Badgers live scrimmage
- China to resume travel to Taiwan for residents of Fujian province
- Today's Google Doodle: Celebrating Tari Rangkuk Alu.Everything you need to know about Indonesian bamboo dance
- Donald Trump Jr. and Montana Republican candidates speak in Missoula | Missoula News
- MAY 17 | FRI | BOLLYWOOD TAMASHA | SUNNYVALE Tickets, Fri May 17, 2024 at 9:45 p.m.
- Kristi Noem, stop making excuses about killing Cricket
- Meet Vogue's new boss, Chioma Nnadi, and take a look at her wardrobe
- At age 38, I took a 75% pay cut to leave the legal profession and pursue a career in technology.
- Hear what John Dean says keeps him “on the edge of my seat” on the Trump money trial
- The U.S. Economy Is Actually a “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing,” Wells Fargo Says
- Men's tennis falls just short to Skidmore in season finale