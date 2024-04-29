Yesterday he was called “Minister of Defense”, today “Mas Bowo”

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President-elect Prabowo Subianto admitted to getting closer to President Joko Widodo after the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).

Prabowo said Jokowi now calls him “Mas Bowo,” and no longer “Minister of Defense.”

“Yesterday I was still called Minister of Defense (Minister of Defense), now it's more familiar, 'Mas Bowo',” said Prabowo, greeted by laughter from the audience at the Halalbihalal event for the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) in Jakarta, Sunday (28/4/2024).

Prabowo also revealed that Jokowi was increasingly ordering him to travel abroad, from China to Japan to Middle Eastern countries.

“Mas Bowo will have to go here, meet this,” Prabowo said, imitating Jokowi’s words.

“Ready, sir, ready.” It's true, I went to China on his instructions, to Japan. “Now I have received orders to go to the Middle East, it is very important,” he said.

Prabowo said Jokowi prepared very thoroughly. The general chairman of the Gerindra Party does not hesitate to admit that he learned from Jokowi.

In fact, Prabowo said he was ready to run as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election because he had the support of the head of state.

“When I was asked whether I wanted to run or not in 2024, I openly said that I would run if I was endorsed and supported by Pak Joko Widodo,” Prabowo said.

Therefore, Prabowo continued, as president-elect he promised to maintain Jokowi's government.

The Defense Minister is aware that Jokowi's government is not yet functioning perfectly. This is why rapid improvements and innovations are needed in various areas.

Prabowo also promised to provide solutions to the demands and challenges that the nation and people will face in the future.

Currently, Prabowo said, he and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka continue to prepare, gathering experts and all elements to discuss the formulation of the government's future steps.

“We consider the strategies and programs launched by Pak Joko Widodo and his government as a very solid foundation and we will build on this foundation,” he said.

As is known, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka were appointed President and Vice President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term by the Indonesian KPU on Monday (22/4/2024).

This couple won the 2024 presidential election with 96,214,691 votes, or approximately 58.58% of all valid national votes.

Meanwhile, the number 1 presidential and vice-presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, is in second place with 40,971,906 votes, or about 24.95 percent.

In the final order, the number 3 presidential and vice-presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, received 27,040,878 votes, or approximately 16.47 percent of all valid national votes.

Despite this, Prabowo-Gibran did not officially become President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia. According to the calendar, the inauguration of both will take place on October 20, 2024.



