Politics
Inheritance Duties: PM Modi slams Congress' idea of inheritance tax, calls promise of wealth redistribution 'Maoist' ideology
Prime Minister Modi stressed that the BJP's plans are clearly outlined in their manifesto and there is no intention to adopt the Congress's proposals. He said: How does the idea come to your mind that we are going to implement their plan? The ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party is clear. We go before the country with our manifesto and our works. Please don't impose their big thoughts on us.
Modi denounces Rahul Gandhi's 'Maoist ideology'
In response to Rahul Gandhi's proposal for an X-ray survey or socio-economic survey to redistribute wealth, Modi criticized it as a Maoist ideology. He said: “An X-ray means attacking every home. If a woman has hidden gold in utensils, even find it and redistribute it. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is completely urban Naxal thinking.
Asked about Rahul Gandhi's suggestion to conduct an X-ray or a socio-economic survey to identify sections requiring wealth redistribution, the Prime Minister criticized the idea, saying: "An X-ray means attacking every household." If a woman has hidden gold in utensils, she finds it and then redistributes it. This Maoist ideology has never helped the world. This is completely urban Naxal thinking.
Congress' OBC reservation plans for Muslims criticized
Modi accused the Congress of trying to give part of the OBC reservation to Muslims, pointing out historical instances where the Congress suppressed OBC demands but then tried to classify Muslims as OBCs for political purposes. He criticized the Congress manifesto, comparing it to the ideology of the Muslim League. On the Congress’s intentions regarding OBC reservation for Muslims, PM Modi highlighted the historical context saying, “You see the history of the Congress; this demand has increased since the 1990s. There is a large section of society in the country who felt that something had to be done for them, and there were protests for this. Before 1990, Congress completely opposed it and abolished it. Then, whatever commissions and committees they formed, their reports began to be favorable to the OBCs. They have continued to deny, reject and suppress these views. But after the 90s, because of vote bank politics, they felt something had to be done. Criticizing the Congress programme, the Prime Minister said: After seeing the programme, I feel that it has the stamp of the Muslim League. I thought the media would be shocked. But they kept saying everything Congress presented. Then I thought this seemed like a big scam of the ecosystem and I needed to come forward with the truth.
BJP's achievements in economic and banking reforms
Modi highlighted the BJP government's achievements in economic reforms, emphasizing financial inclusion through initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana and direct benefit transfer. He said 25 million people have been lifted out of poverty due to these efforts and the Indian economy has seen significant growth compared to peer countries.
Reflecting on the Modi government's economic reforms, the Prime Minister highlighted achievements such as financial inclusion through opening of bank accounts, direct benefit transfer and the Jal Jeevan Mission, which provided water from tap to 14 million rural families. He highlighted the government's commitment to empower the poor and lift 25 million people out of poverty.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his determination to further accelerate the country's progress, saying: “I want to move very fast, taking the country with me.
Karnataka's regrets over Congress governance
Discussing the situation in Karnataka, Modi said people regret voting for the Congress due to poor governance. He highlighted the water crisis in Bengaluru, criticizing the Congress for making it an “oil tanker hub” rather than a technology hub. Modi also mentioned unresolved issues in the state including the CM's post and law and order issues.
BJP's strategy in Karnataka
Despite setbacks in the 2018 assembly elections, Modi expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Karnataka. He criticized the Congress for cutting scholarships for youth and pursuing divisive politics, contrasting it with the united approach of the BJP under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa.
Struggle between Central State and drought compensation
Responding to the row between the Center and the state over drought compensation, Modi highlighted the need for water conservation schemes and clarified that the Center had provided the state's share in the drought fund. disaster relief. He reiterated the government's commitment to following established processes for the distribution of relief supplies.
The upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, scheduled in two phases on April 26 and May 7, will witness a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) grouping. Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 25 seats in the 2019 elections.
