Ireland reaps $700 million in Brexit tariffs | International exchange

Ireland has landed a 700 million (600 million) windfall from Brexit with a sharp increase in tax revenue from tariffs now applicable to imports of clothing, food and other goods from Britain.

Before Brexit, Britain enjoyed duty-free exports to Ireland and the rest of the EU because it was part of the single market and customs union.

But when Boris Johnson sealed a hard Brexit and left the single market, it led to new controls, checks and taxes on exports to the EU.

New data in Ireland shows a 90% increase in customs duty revenue in Ireland between 2020 and 2021, when Brexit came into force.

Taking into account the pandemic and comparing 2019 with the three years post-Brexit, we see a significant increase in income.

In 2021, customs revenues increased by 178 million, or 52%, compared to 2019. The following year, revenues were 80% higher according to the same comparison, an additional 617 million, and in 2023, the Treasury Irish received 72%. increase.

The report published on Friday by the Irish Revenue Commissioners highlights that a significant proportion of tariffs come from imports from China, but it attributes the scale of the change to Brexit.

The level of customs duties has effectively doubled in recent years compared to the previous decade, reflecting Britain's transformation into a third country in 2021, the statement said.

The report adds that Britain is the leading shipping country, both in terms of tariffs and the value of imported goods.

Customs duties levied on imports from Britain made up almost half (45%) of Ireland's total last year, around €264 million.

Figures compiled from preliminary revenue reports suggest that almost all of the increase in customs revenue over the past three years is due to Brexit.

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project at the European Center for International Political Economy, said: “This could be seen as good news for Ireland. But there is some bad news here which highlights the costs of Brexit, and the question of who pays the tariffs – do these duties come from exporters' profits or are they passed on to the consumer in the price of clothing and food?

Not all products are subject to customs duties: those that meet the rules of origin and are primarily manufactured in the EU or UK benefit from zero customs duty under the trade deal on Brexit.

Henig said he believed some of the customs revenue Ireland received came from non-EU products held in Britain for distribution to the UK and Ireland, such as clothing made in India, Bangladesh or in Morocco and sold in stores such as Penneys. in Ireland, owned by Primark.

This seems to be borne out by the data. The Revenue Commissioners report states: Before the UK left the EU, a significant proportion of goods destined for Ireland passed through distribution centers in the UK and the UK would have collected the customs duties on behalf of the EU.

Since Brexit, Ireland is now required to collect these customs duties, the press release said.

Not all income stays in Ireland. Under EU provisions, a member state can retain 25% of elected offices, with the rest going to the bloc's overall central budget.

According to the data, the largest customs revenue in 2023 came from clothing and clothing accessories, approximately 146 million, followed by plastics, vehicles, shoes, gaiters, etc.

Next come electric machines, followed by preparations of meat, fish, crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates.

The Brexit boon is expected to be reflected across the EU, but it is particularly felt in Ireland, as Britain is one of its largest trading partners, with exports worth 57. 6 billion to the country in 2023, according to data published by HMRC on April 19. Ireland is the United Kingdom's sixth largest trading partner.