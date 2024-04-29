PM Lee Hsien Loong during the joint press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (April 2024)

Your Excellency President Joko Widodo

Ministers

Ladies and gentlemen

I thank President Jokowi for his warm hospitality. This is my seventh leadership retreat with President Jokowi. We hold these retreats every year except during COVID years, and it is a testament to the high-level attention we have both paid to our bilateral relations. It is only natural that we do this, as we are close neighbors and good friends with many common interests.

This year's retreat is particularly special because it is the last for President Jokowi and me. I am very grateful that President Jokowi made a special effort to welcome me and bring me here just weeks before my handover, for my last official visit as Prime Minister.

Bilateral cooperation

Over the past decade, we have made excellent progress in bilateral cooperation, in partnership with President Jokowi and his team. We shared a commitment to deepening mutual understanding and building strong relationships at all levels. Our defense cooperation has been regular and extensive. The joint update on defense cooperation we signed today reflects our strong defense ties. This gives me special satisfaction because not only when I was Prime Minister, but before that as a Minister, and even before that, when I was in the army as a soldier, I worked with Indonesia , the TNI and before that. with ABRI, and I am very happy to see that these good relations have flourished and reached this stage today.

Our economic ties constitute another pillar of our relations. Investments from Singapore to Indonesia have increased steadily and, in total, exceed S$74 billion. We have also taken steps to deepen our cooperation on the digital economy. Earlier this year, we signed a memorandum of understanding on digital transformation cooperation and we are now following the Tech:X program which will encourage young technology professionals to gain valuable exposure in Singapore and Indonesia.

We hope that Indonesia will be the driving force of the green economy in our region. Bilaterally, we are making notable progress in facilitating cross-border electricity trade and exploring carbon capture and storage. We also signed a memorandum of understanding on community empowerment in mangrove ecosystems a few minutes ago and I suggested to President Jokowi that we should next look at the possibility of carbon credits.

Extended frame

As close neighbors, trust and mutual understanding between us makes all the difference. At our 4th pre-Covid Leaders' Retreat in 2019, President Jokowi and I agreed that it was time to work on resolving some long-standing issues regarding airspace, defense and extradition. We finalized these agreements and they came into force last month. I thank President Jokowi and his ministers for the role they played in bringing these three agreements to fruition. They show that when we work together in a spirit of friendship and openness, we can approach even the most complex issues in a pragmatic and mutually beneficial way.

Conclusion

As this is my last leadership retreat with President Jokowi, I would especially like to take this opportunity to recognize his contributions to Indonesia and the region. With his vision and leadership, he has placed Indonesia on a strong economic trajectory, confident and optimistic about the path ahead and elevated ASEAN's position as a participant in international affairs with a viewpoint that deserves to be listened to and a contribution that will make a difference. It has brought stability and progress to Indonesia and the entire region. Indonesia is the largest economy in ASEAN. When Indonesia prospers, the region prospers. Under President Jokowi's leadership, Indonesia has played a constructive role in a divided world – as we have seen during his recent G20 presidency and his recent ASEAN presidency.

I am honored to have had the privilege of working with President Jokowi throughout these years, during his two terms as president. While this retreat is an opportunity to reflect and celebrate what we have accomplished together, it is also about continuity and looking forward. Usually we have four-eyed meetings during retreats between the two leaders, but this year we were happy to have an eight-eyed meeting instead, with Pak Prabowo and DPM Lawrence joining us.

From our current leadership to the next, we are committed to looking to the future, building on solid foundations and expanding our cooperation. I am happy that President Jokowi and I will hand over the bilateral relationship in good order to our successors. And I am confident that Pak Prabowo and DPM Lawrence will continue to take their relationship to greater heights.

May Singapore-Indonesia relations continue to flourish, far into the future, or as you would say, maju jaya. Thank you so much.