Trump attacks RFK Jr. as more liberal than other candidates

Former President Donald Trump attacked independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday, calling him a radical leftist nutcase far more LIBERAL than anyone running as a Democrat, with both candidates hoping to align Kennedy with the another before the November elections.

Former President Donald Trump's attack on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes as CNN releases new poll… [+] showing that the third-party candidate gained support from 13% of Biden and Trump supporters.

Getty Images Key Facts

In a post on his Truth Social social media platform early Sunday, Trump said he watched Kennedy Jr. on Real Time with Bill Maher and found Kennedy much more LIBERAL than Maher and the other Democratic candidates, but that he had no hope because the Democrats had kicked him out of the party. the Party for taking Biden's primary votes.

Trump also went after Kennedy on Friday night, saying in a series of posts on Truth Social that he was a left-wing plant to help Biden get re-elected, adding that a vote for Kennedy Jr. would be a VOTE OF WASTED PROTEST, which could tip one or the other. path.

Republicans and Democrats both fear that Kennedy could take votes from their party's nominee in a race so close that any loss of voters could influence the outcome of the election.

An April 21 poll found that Kennedy Jr. posed more of a threat to Trump than Biden, with 15% of voters who initially voted for Trump in a two-way race switching to Kennedy Jr. in a five-way race. while just 7% of Biden voters would mark a change from previous months in which polls showed Kennedy Jr. hurting Biden more than Trump.

But a new poll released Sunday by CNN shows Kennedy drawing 13% of Biden and Trump supporters.

The CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, shows Trump maintaining an advantage over Biden in a head-to-head race, 49% to 43%.

Surprising fact

In one of Friday's posts, Trump said he would even replace Biden with Junior. [sic]because our country would last another year or two before collapsing – But it would be dead anyway.

Chief Spokesperson

Kennedy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday to defend himself, saying Trump's speech against me was a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should be better resolved in the American tradition of the presidential debate. He challenged Trump to defend his record face to face through respectful, friendly debate rather than lobbing poison bombs from the safety of his bunker. Kennedy also criticized Trump's tenure, saying he betrayed his supporters' hopes by failing to end the war in Ukraine, increasing the debt and torpedoing the Constitution.

Tangent

Third-party candidates have played a spoilsport role in recent history, many believe: Many Democrats blame Green Party candidate Jill Stein for Hillary Clinton's loss to Trump in 2016. Although Stein Although she received no electoral college votes, she received enough support in key battleground states like Florida. and in Michigan, that could have meant the margin of victory for Clinton, who could then have gotten the electoral votes she needed to defeat Trump. Similarly, in 2000, Green Party candidate Ralph Nader was widely accused of carrying enough votes to make Democratic candidate Al Gore president, not George W. Bush.

Key context

The November presidential election is shaping up to be a close race, with polls showing Trump leading Biden by 0.7 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. The narrow lead appears to increase concern among political advisers on both sides that support for third-party candidates could cause Trump or Biden to lose victory. Kennedy has only secured a spot on the ballot in a number of states so far and third-party candidates Stein and Cornel West are far behind, with West getting 4% and Stein 3% in the latest CNN poll . While Biden and Democrats initially seemed more concerned about Kennedy's support, Trump's recent attacks on Kennedy mark a shift in the Republican mentality, potentially indicating that their concern is growing. Beyond the CNN poll, a survey released last week by Quinnipiac University found that Kennedy supporters were more likely to support Trump in a two-way race, and an NBC News poll also showed that Biden had better results in a race that included Kennedy.

