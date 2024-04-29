'They got CBI and ED, jailed my Home Minister': PM Modi says 'if elections could be rigged, why did Congress lose in 2014'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Congress allegations that the BJP is using central agencies – CBI and ED – to try to win the Lok Sabha elections. He rejected the charge, saying if the polls had been won with the help of investigation agencies and EVMs, then the Congress would have won the 2014 general elections. “The response to the EVM complaint was given by the Supreme Court of the country. In 2014, they had ED and CBI, so why did they lose? They even put my Home Minister in jail, so why did- They lost?” the Prime Minister said in an interview with News18. PM Modi was referring to the time when he was the chief minister of Gujarat and Amit Shah was the state's home minister. In 2010, Shah was arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case and sent to jail. In August 2016, the Supreme Court upheld the net mark awarded to Shah by the subordinate courts. The Prime Minister rejected former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that the BJP cannot win the Lok Sabha elections without the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bureau central investigation office (CBI) and electronic voting machines (EVM). Gandhi recently accused the Prime Minister of trying to carry out “match-fixing” in the Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to the charge, PM Modi said that before the NDA government came to power in 2014, “the work of the ED and CBI was being done by the Congress for years”. He asked why the Congress did not win the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister said elections in such a big country cannot be rigged. “You can't rig elections in such a big country, even for a municipality, you can't rig this. Try it. Is this rigging possible?” Modi said the Congress was only misleading the world. “The sad thing is that instead of asking these people, the media is asking us.” He added that members of the INDI alliance were so disappointed that they were looking for “excuses.” “Even after the defeat, you have to go before the people. That's why I think they are already looking for all these excuses. It's probably their internal exercise,” he said. In a speech on March 31, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister was trying to rig the Lok Sabha elections. He said the BJP would not win more than 180 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. “There is a term 'match fixing' in cricket. Narendra Modi ji is trying to do match fixing in this election. Their slogan of going above 400, no EVM, no match fixing will not go beyond 180,” a he declared. during a rally at Ramlila ground in Delhi in support of arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

