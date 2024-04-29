Imran Khan to make Bollywood comeback in Uncle Aamir-produced film 'Laugh Riot': report





The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Imrankhan)

New Delhi:

After a gap of nine years, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star Imran Khan will make his comeback to Bollywood with a film backed by his uncle Aamir Khan's production house. According to a new report by Peeping Moon, the actor will make his comeback with a comedy film titled Happy Patel. As per the report, a source said, “Imran has finally finalized his comeback plan, almost eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to films last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions The film is a laugh riot and is set in a familiar yet unique world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works.

The report also adds that Happy Patel will mark the directorial debut of comedian-actor Vir Das. For the uninitiated, Imran Khan and Vir Das starred in Delhi Belly in 2011.

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue India, the actor opened up about why he took a break from acting. He revealed: “I reached a low point in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that rewarded me financially, so at 30, I no longer had to worry about money. At that point, it wasn't my career because I wasn't excited enough to want to work hard at it. I had recently become a father and thought: This is precious. It's something I take seriously. I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now I had to fix myself; to be healthier and stronger for my daughter.

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/imran-khan-to-make-his-bollywood-comeback-in-laugh-riot-film-produced-by-uncle-aamir-report-5546801 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos