INFO LA DEPECHE. France-China summit meeting: Emmanuel Macron will welcome Xi Jinping in Hautes-Pyrnes

The Elysee Palace confirmed that as part of the Chinese president's state visit to France, on May 6 and 7, Emmanuel Macron would welcome Xi Jinping in Hautes-Pyrnes. The two men could go to the summit of the Pic du Midi.

This is a summit meeting that will live up to its name. As part of the state visit to France by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will take place on May 6 and 7, he could be welcomed in particular at the summit of the Pic du Midi by Emmanuel Macron. Recently, as La Dépche reported on April 4, a Chinese delegation of around 80 people visited La Mongie, a resort dear to Emmanuel Macron. A discreet visit, probably for scouting purposes, but which had not gone unnoticed. A first visit by Chinese representatives had already taken place around two weeks earlier in the sector. Read also :

Will Emmanuel Macron welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the summit of the Pic du Midi? For now, this Sunday, the Elysee Palace did not want to confirm La Dépche a visit to the Pic du Midi by the two heads of state, but it did confirm a trip by the two presidents to Hautes-Pyrnes. An almost intimate moment which should seal the relationship between the two men. Emmanuel Macron made a three-day state visit to China in April 2023, Beijing and Canton. The French president was accompanied by a large delegation of business leaders, but also by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Read also :

Emmanuel Macron in China: here are the gifts that the President of the Republic will offer Xi Jinping 60 years of diplomatic relations In return, the President of the Republic will therefore receive Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on a state visit from Monday May 6 to Tuesday May 7 in France. The opportunity to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and China. Read also :

China: Xi Jinping, a President for life In a video broadcast on January 27, the occasion of this anniversary, Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of the Franco-Chinese partnership for international peace and stability. “Our two nations must always seek to deepen their partnership,” he declared, emphasizing the positive impact of this collaboration on the world stage. Read also :

Emmanuel Macron in China: the head of state says he is “counting” on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia back to sanity” The Chinese president's visit to France this May is part of this anniversary. “The discussions will focus on international crises, first and foremost the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation as well as our common actions in the face of global issues, in particular climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries” indicates the Elyse The Dispatch. President XI Jinping and his wife will be received in Paris, then will be welcomed by the President of the Republic and Brigitte Macron in the Hautes Pyrnes.

