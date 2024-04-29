Politics
Indonesia to boost growth of ASEAN green economy: PM Lee
[BOGOR, INDONESIA] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore hoped Indonesia would lead the growth of Southeast Asia's green economy, and he suggested the two countries could next expand cooperation on carbon credits.
The green economy was one of several areas of economic cooperation that Prime Minister Lee and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed on Monday (April 29) at a leaders' retreat in Bogor, West Java.
Prime Minister Lee said Singapore and Indonesia are making progress in facilitating cross-border electricity trade, exploring carbon capture and storage solutions, as well as mangrove conservation.
During the retreat, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on community empowerment activities related to mangrove ecosystems in Indonesia.
Under the agreement signed by Singapore's Chief Minister Teo Chee Hean and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, a bilateral framework will be established to promote sustainable use mangrove resources in local communities, starting with a pilot project on Setokok Island in Batam. , said the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) in a press release the same day.
In addition to promoting awareness of sustainable mangrove ecosystems and exchanging best practices on the sustainable use of mangrove products and economic opportunities related to mangrove ecotourism, the two governments will also mobilize academic and research to undertake conservation and rehabilitation of mangroves, the NCCS added.
Economic ties are one of the main pillars of relations between the two countries, with Singapore being the largest foreign investor in Indonesia since 2014.
Investments from Singapore to Indonesia have increased steadily over the years to exceed a total of S$74 billion, Prime Minister Lee noted in a joint media statement with Widodo.
Also touching on economic ties in his speech, Widodo said 29 Singaporean companies had expressed interest in investing in Nusantara, Indonesia's new capital.
He also added that efforts to export electricity to Singapore were progressing, alongside investment plans to support green industries.
In September last year, the two countries signed an agreement that will allow Singapore to import 2 gigawatts of low-carbon electricity from Indonesia.
In addition to the green economy, the two countries signed an agreement on defense cooperation during this retreat.
Prime Minister Lee also recognized Widodo's contributions to Indonesia, given that this will be their seventh and final retirement as leaders of their respective countries.
Widodo, like Prime Minister Lee, is expected to hand over the reins to his successor soon. Prime Minister Lee will hand over the prime ministership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15. Widodo, meanwhile, will finish his second and final term in October this year, as he prepares to hand over the reins to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.
The former Indonesian army general won the popular vote in the Feb. 14 election and was recently declared by the electoral commission as the next president of Southeast Asia's largest economy.
With his vision and leadership, he has placed Indonesia on a strong economic trajectory, confident and optimistic about the path ahead, and elevated ASEAN as a participant in international affairs with a perspective that deserves recognition. be listened to and with contributions that will make a difference, said Prime Minister Lee.
It has brought stability and progress to Indonesia and the entire region. Indonesia is the largest economy in ASEAN. When Indonesia prospers, the region prospers, he added.
PM Lee noted that he and Widodo were returning bilateral relations to good shape for their respective successors, both of whom were also present in Bogor as part of their country's delegations and met with the outgoing leaders.
He added that he was confident that Subianto and Wong would continue to take their relationship to greater heights.
