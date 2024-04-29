



By Rahul Raut on April 28, 2024 at 6:07:18 p.m.

PeepingMoon Exclusive: Imran Khan in and as Happy Patel in his comeback film; Aamir Khan produces

It's a life coming full circle for Imran Khan as he gears up for his return to Bollywood after a nine-year hiatus. Peepingmoon.com has exclusively learned that Imran is embarking on the second phase of his career with his maternal uncle, Aamir Khan, who also launched him into films, first as a child actor with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak ( 1988) and later as a leading actor. with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

“Imran has finally finalized his comeback plan, almost eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to films last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in an offbeat comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh riot and takes place in a familiar but uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. The shooting has already started in Goa,” revealed an industry source.

Vir Das, Imran's co-star in the highly acclaimed 2011 dark comedy Delhi Belly, is directing this film, marking his foray into directing after a 17-year acting career. He apparently also directed and released a yet-to-be-released web series, but this film will mark his feature directorial debut. Mona Singh, famous for her roles in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, plays a pivotal role in the film, while the casting of the female lead remains under wraps. Aamir Khan will also make an appearance, but this is not confirmed yet.

Happy Patel became Imran's comeback project after the failure of his initially planned web series with Abbas Tyrewala. He was supposed to play an intelligence officer in Disney+Hotstar's spy thriller series set in the gripping world of South Asian counter-espionage. Siddharth Roy Kapur was producing, but the project was shelved following the merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company. Imran recently expressed relief over the cancellation, sharing that he didn't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun. Happy Patel seems to be an ideal comeback as it gives the audience a joyful and enjoyable experience just like his previous films for which he is known even today.

The Imran Khan film is the latest addition to the exciting upcoming line-up of Aamir Khan Productions. Currently basking in the glory of Laapataa Ladies, recently released on Netflix after its successful theatrical run, the company has four more films lined up: RS Prasanna's Sitare Zameen Par, starring Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh; Lahore 1947 by Rajkumar Santoshi, with Sunny Deol; Pritam Pyare by Sunil Pandey, with Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood; and Junaid Khan's One Day remake with Sai Pallavi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peepingmoon.com/exclusive-news/news/75425/PeepingMoon-Exclusive-Imran-Khan-in-and-as-Happy-Patel-in-his-comeback-film-Aamir-Khan-is-producing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos