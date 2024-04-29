European election campaign and Turkey negotiations dominate agenda ahead of Easter break





Political leaders continue to tour the country in the run-up to the June 9 European elections, despite an expected slowdown this week due to the Easter holidays. Two opinion polls released over the weekend suggest that the ruling New Democracy party is on track to meet the 33% support target set by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece-Türkiye Preparations are underway for Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara on May 13 to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a long preparatory meeting in London on Saturday. A new personality should join the bilateral talks on Ankara's side. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akcapar, who previously oversaw key aspects of Greek-Turkish relations, has been appointed as Turkey's representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva. His replacement has not yet been announced. Athens is closely monitoring developments in US-Turkey relations following the cancellation of Erdogan's visit to Washington and the potential implications this could have on relations between Athens and Ankara. Strained bilateral relations between Erdogan and Washington could potentially pose challenges for Athens, particularly due to Washington's inability to communicate directly with Ankara in the event of a crisis between the two Aegean neighbors. Cabinet meeting A cabinet meeting, chaired by Mitsotakis, is scheduled for Monday morning. Among other topics, discussions will focus on a bill concerning the system of incentives and bonuses for civil servants, the National Strategy for people with disabilities, the public investment development program and the new procedure of the Council of State. Voting by mail Expats wishing to take part in the European elections on June 9 still have a few hours to register, with the deadline for postal voting expiring on Monday at 11:59 a.m. Athens time. Official figures released on Saturday indicate that around 157,000 Greek citizens have registered so far, of whom around 116,000 reside in Greece and 41,100 in 115 other countries. May 1 Greek employee unions, representing both the public and private sectors, have called a strike on Wednesday to commemorate May 1. Public transport and shipping routes will not be operational on that day, with ferries and ships remaining docked at ports. The strike will affect all categories of ships in the country. A rally will take place in central Athens, with unions calling for a rally at 11 a.m. in Klafthmonos Square. Easter Greek Orthodox faithful will celebrate the religious holiday of Easter on Sunday. The stores are currently operating with extended opening hours from 9am to 9pm until Maundy Thursday, 1pm to 7pm on Good Friday and 9am to 3pm on Holy Saturday. All businesses and stores will remain closed on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Tuesday due to the postponement of Labor Day from May 1 to May 7.

