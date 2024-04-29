President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to 10.





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to embark on a major diplomatic trip including visits to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to 10. This is his first trip to Europe in five years, the main objective of which is to strengthen ties with the European Union (EU) amid growing tensions with China, the world's second largest economy. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, bilateral relations between China and France have seen robust growth, characterized by strategic communication and practical collaboration. Lin stressed the need to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France to a higher level, injecting new impetus into the healthy progress of China-EU relations. Lin expressed the sentiment at a routine news conference, emphasizing China's commitment to contributing to global peace, stability, development and progress through strengthening ties with France. Lin expressed China's desire to work with France to strengthen political mutual trust, solidarity and cooperation. However, recent trade disputes between China and the EU, particularly over imports of electric vehicles and brandy, have soured relations. The divide widened when Paris backed an anti-subsidy investigation launched by the European Commission against Chinese imports of electric vehicles, prompting China to retaliate by opening an anti-dumping investigation targeting French brandy. Besides his visit to France, President Xi Jinping will hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to exchange views on bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen China-Serbia relations. Lin stressed the importance of this meeting in potentially advancing bilateral relations between the two countries. In addition, President Xi Jinping's itinerary includes a visit to Hungary, which Lin called an “important cooperative partner” for China in promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and promoting of collaboration between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. The BRI, a massive infrastructure and economic development project launched by China, aims to improve connectivity and cooperation between participating countries along the ancient Silk Roads. President Xi Jinping's visit to France, Serbia and Hungary highlights China's commitment to deepening diplomatic relations with its key European partners. Amid trade tensions and geopolitical challenges, the trip aims to reaffirm China's commitment to constructive dialogue with the EU and its member states. It also demonstrates China's interest in expanding its influence and connectivity through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, particularly in the Central and Eastern European region. Overall, President Xi Jinping's trip to Europe marks a pivotal moment in China's foreign policy agenda, aimed at managing complex geopolitical dynamics while advancing mutually beneficial partnerships with European countries. Click here for more news and features on EU Today _________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eutoday.net/president-xi-jinping-europe-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos