Aamir Khan to make an appearance as Don for Imran Khan's comeback film Happy Patel: report





Will Aamir Khan make an appearance in Imran Khan's next film?

Imran Khan is gearing up to make his comeback to Bollywood after a nine-year break with Happy Patel.

After a gap of almost 9 years, Bollywood actor Imran Khan is all set to make a comeback to films. The actor is all set to star in a comedy produced by his maternal uncle Aamir Khan's production house. However, Buzz says that Aamir will also star in the film.

According to a report by peepingmoon.com, Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Reportedly, Aamir will play the role of Don, which will add more thrills to the plot. If these reports are true, this will mark Aamir and Imran's first on-screen appearance in a film together.

The upcoming film is said to be a satirical spy comedy based on the popular American Austin Powers film series. A source close to the production house revealed: It is a spy film with a comic touch and explores an untapped and brand new territory of Bollywood cinema. Imran will play a secret agent in this film, alongside Vir Das, who is also directing, writing and co-producing it. This is fun entertainment filled with comedy, action, drama and plenty of twists and turns, much like their highly acclaimed dark comedy, Delhi Belly.

Described as a laugh riot, the film embraces a mix of familiar elements and a unique and refreshing setting reminiscent of Imran's past works. According to an industry insider, the shooting of this much-awaited film has already started in Goa.

The source revealed that Imran has finally locked down his comeback plan, almost eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to films last year. He will star and play Happy Patel in an offbeat comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh riot and takes place in a familiar but uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. The shooting has already started in Goa.

Vir Das, known for his role in the 2011 hit black comedy Delhi Belly, takes the director's chair for the first time with this film, marking a new chapter in his career after 17 years of acting career. Mona Singh, known for her performances in popular films like 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, plays an important role in the film. The casting of the female lead still remains a mystery, while there are rumors of Aamir Khan making an appearance, although official confirmation is pending.

Happy Patel became Imran's chosen comeback effort after his initially planned web series with Abbas Tyrewala was shelved. The web series was supposed to feature Imran as an intelligence officer in a Disney+Hotstar spy thriller centered on the world of South Asian counter-espionage. However, due to the merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company, the project was postponed, much to Imran's relief. He expressed satisfaction with the cancellation, stating his preference for not depicting characters who rely on guns to solve problems. Happy Patel seems to be the perfect project for Imran's comeback, promising viewers a delightful and engaging experience similar to the charm of his previous hit films that continue to resonate with audiences today.

Imran Khan's upcoming film marks the latest addition to Aamir Khan Productions' intriguing line-up of projects. After the success of Laapataa Ladies, which recently premiered on Netflix after a well-received theatrical release, the production house is coming up with four more exciting films. These include RS Prasanna's Sitare Zameen Par starring Aamir and Genelia Deshmukh, Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol, Sunil Pandey's Pritam Pyare starring Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood, and Junaid Khan's remake of One Day starring Sai Pallavi.

Aditi GiriAditi Giri is the Senior Sub-Editor of News18.com. Passionate about Bollywood, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities and discovering their stories…Read more

