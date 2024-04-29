President Jokowi will receive a visit from Microsoft CEO on Tuesday





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to receive a visit from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday, April 30, to discuss Indonesia's digital transformation. “Microsoft CEO will meet with President Jokowi at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta at 8:30 a.m. local time,” noted Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi in a short message received in Jakarta on Monday. He emphasized that digital transformation is essential for Indonesia to emerge as a developed country. Setiadi said the planned meeting between President Jokowi and Nadella is expected to result in a commitment to creating scientific and technological breakthroughs that will help Indonesia advance. “It is also vital that we continue to strengthen our capacity for adaptation and innovation,” he stressed. The minister further noted that the government would provide the public with more detailed information on the meeting once it concludes. “Just wait for the details tomorrow. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow morning. The specific agenda of the meeting will be revealed afterwards. We can assure that the meeting will be beneficial to Indonesia,” he stressed . Earlier, Setiadi said Microsoft plans to invest huge capital in a range of areas in Indonesia, including developing digitally capable human resources. Microsoft's plan to invest in Indonesia was made clear through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) and the company. Through the MoU, Microsoft stated its commitment to supporting capacity building of digital talents as well as strengthening the infrastructure and digitalization of the Indonesian government. In addition, the government and the company also agreed to cooperate to improve the governance of artificial intelligence and strengthen the implementation and practice of personal data protection. The cooperation agreement document was signed by Secretary General of the Kominfo Ministry Mira Tayyiba and President Director of Microsoft Indonesia Dharma Simorangkir. Related news: Indonesia to receive visit from Microsoft CEO after Apple's Tim Cook

