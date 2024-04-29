Check route, diversion and road closures





Home

Maharashtra

Pune traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modis rally today: Check route, diversion, road closures Pune Traffic Advisory: As per the traffic advisory, two-way traffic will be maintained from the water tank in the racecourse area to Turf Club Chowk road. Image for representation purposes Pune Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions have been imposed and an advisory has been issued for smooth movement of vehicles during Prime Minister Modis' election rally in Pune on Monday. PM Modis Mega Rally in Pune today Prime Minister Modi will visit Pune on Monday to address the 'Mahavijay Sankalp Rally' for four Mahayuti candidates at a 128-acre mega venue that is expected to host thousands of participants. Prime Minister Modi will also launch the campaign for Lok Sabha seats in Pune district, which include Shirur, Maval and Baramati. As per the EC schedule, Pune city, Shirur and Maval will go to polls on May 13, Baramati will have elections on May 7. Pune Traffic Advisory: Check Restrictions As per the traffic advisory, two-way traffic will be maintained from the water tank in the racecourse area to Turf Club Chowk road.

The road from the Turf Club main entrance to Turf Club Chowk will be closed.

The road leading to the main entrance to the Turf Club will be closed.

Another road segment will also remain closed for the specified period. Pune Traffic Advisory: Check Alternative Routes Golibar Maidan to Bhairobanala (Solapur Road): Alternative route via Golibar Maidan Chowk to Lullanagar.

Bhairobanala to Golibar Maidan Chowk (Solapur Road): Alternative route via Bhairobanala to Lullanagar.

Bhairobanala to Morodha: Alternative route Bt. Kawade Junction to BT Kavade Road via flyover to desired destination.

Mor Odha to Mammadevi (via Kahun Road Junction Beur Road): Alternate route Mor Odha Sadan Command Council Hall behind the Blue Nile to the desired location.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/maharashtra/pune-traffic-advisory-issued-ahead-of-pm-modis-rally-today-check-route-diversion-road-closures-6891264/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos