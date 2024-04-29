Erdoan uses constitutional debate as smokescreen to hide problems

President Tayyip Erdoan is using the constitutional amendment as a smokescreen to obscure and distract from major issues ahead.

On the night of April 28, a few days before Erdoan's meeting with CHP leader zgr zel, chief legal advisor Mehmet Uum published the text “What could be the main principles of the new constitution”, which alone shows that this attempt is aimed at attracting opposition reaction and diverting attention. Uum's text, which he skillfully embellished with expressions aimed at attracting centrist and liberal circles, from “Atatrk, the leader of our Republic” to income inequalities – as if others had paved the way – seeks to open the door to two outcomes. :

1- Maintaining the 50+1 percent condition for the presidency would allow the alliance with the MHP to continue and Erdoan to seek a fourth term in the next elections;

2- Article 4, which specifies that the first three articles concerning the foundations of the Republic of Trkiye cannot be changed, will be watered down as “completely getting rid of the putschist constitution” and the principle of secularism and the definition of citizenship will probably be changed in the next amendment.

The objective is probably to get Zel to react to these comments even before the meeting with Erdoan and to trigger a new controversy.

The real agenda is in the smokescreen

However, zel said the president wanted to hear about the proposed constitutional amendment from him, not his adviser. He also told the public that his agenda during the meeting with the president was not the Constitution, but the economic crisis, political trials, municipal problems, foreign policy problems and the upcoming May 1. But he would listen to what Erdoan has to say about the Constitution.

The truth is that neither the people nor the politicians, with the exception of small groups, currently have the demand and need for a change in the Constitution.

The demand and need of the people is to emerge from the economic crisis as quickly as possible so that politics can move forward in a more democratic manner within the framework of its own dynamics.

The AKP party lost the March 31 elections, not because it failed to amend the Constitution, but because it failed to get the country and the population out of the economic crisis in which he had led the country and the population.

AKP President and Chairman Tayyip Erdoan knows this very well, as does his People's Alliance partner, National Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli.

What Erdoan needs is to divert public attention from the economic crisis and new austerity measures, from serious foreign policy problems, from the Ministry of National Education's controversial new study on curricula schools and the confrontation of March 31 within the AKP party under a constitutional smokescreen.

Change of scenario in Parliament

Furthermore, Erdoan (even with Baheli's support) faces two major obstacles in putting the constitutional amendment to a referendum.

1- Among the guarantees of success of the Medium-Term Program (MTP) entrusted to the Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Imek to end the crisis, there is the absence of elections before 2028. Investors know that each referendum in Turkey does not It's no different from an election. and carries the risks of an electoral economy that would violate the MTP of the AK Party government.

2- The risk of losing. If a referendum in which Erdoan risks emerging from the economic crisis is not accepted, his approximately 20 years in power will be seriously damaged.

Therefore, Erdoan could resort to the scenario of trying to muster 400 votes to pass a constitutional amendment in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) instead of a referendum, where he would need 360 seats out of 600, leaving the issues behind a smokescreen and drawing attention to the agenda he wishes to propose.

Save time by showing the impossible

There are two ways to do this.

1- Continuing with the MHP and obtaining 400 votes through a negotiation process that required concessions with the IYI party and other parties in Parliament, which had become extremely fragmented,

2- Continue with the CHP and negotiate a new system of governance that would reduce the powers of Parliament, including budgeting, executive oversight and votes of confidence, as well as the president's influence over the judiciary.

If Erdoan repeats Uum's suggestion during their meeting, it means he already doesn't want a CHP option.

It remains to negotiate with the MHP and other parties, including the DEM and the HdaPar, with a nod to the Kurdish question and secularism. It is no coincidence that Uum made this suggestion the day after the change of leadership of the IYI party and the election of Msavat Derviolu as party leader.

On March 31, the AKP party, which had fallen behind the CHP for the first time, wanted the AKP to say “amen” to the constitutional amendment as a “prayer that will not take place”. This seems difficult. But Erdoan needs both time and distraction from the real problems. To this end, he uses the constitutional amendment as a smokescreen.