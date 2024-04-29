Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf holds 'train march', vows to continue struggle for Imran Khan's release





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday organized 'Train March' in Sukkur, with party leaders pledging to continue intensified struggle for release of party founder Imran Khan and restoration of 'stolen mandate' of the PTI, Dawn, based in Pakistan. reported. Several thousand PTI workers and supporters boarded the Awam Express from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and all railway stations on its route to join the rail march. Hundreds more were present at each station to warmly welcome the demonstrators. men and women participating in a number of caravans and rallies held in the morning boarded the train from Landhi station, according to the Dawn report. Addressing the protesters before the train departed, PTI central leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen and Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Shaikh promised that the national struggle would continue until the objective is achieved. PTI Sindh General Secretary Lawyer Ali Palh, Retired Justice Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi, Former MP Fahim Khan, Former MP Jamal Siddiqui, Barrister Ali Tahir, Dr Masroor Siyal, Haji Nasir Arian, Sarina Adnan (Sindh Women's Wing PTI President), Arsalan Khalid, Jansher Junejo, Rizwan Khanzada, Aman Qazi, Zain Kolachi, Wali Magheri and Lawyer Danial Megsi also participated in the march. The train after touching different stations including Serhari, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Daur, Bandhi, Nawabshah, Kot Laloo, Padidan, Kotri, Hyderabad, Mehrabpur, Bhriya, Setharja, Ranipur, Gambat and Khairpur reached Rohri. PTI workers warmly welcomed the protesters at all these channels and chanted slogans for the release of Imran Khan and restoration of PTI's public mandate, given in the February 8 elections. Many PTI workers held banners with slogans, PTI flags and portraits of Imran Khan on them. its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and shutdown of cellular and internet services. PTI leaders – Shoaib Shaheen and Haleem Shaikh addressed workers at different stations. Shaheen congratulated the Sindh chapter of the PTI for successfully organizing a train march, Dawn reported. He said: “Our struggle will continue, whether through long marches or rallies, until Imran Khan is released. Shaheen said, “The way the people of Sindh welcomed today's train march proves that they stand with Imran Khan,” Dawn reported. Shoaib Shaheen predicted that the people of Sindh will soon succeed in freeing themselves from the clutches of dacoits. He said: “Imran Khan will be absent [of jail] soon and it will ensure Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) for the nation. In the existing unjust system in the country, Imran Khan's leadership is essentially necessary for salvation. » Haleem Sheikh said that the train march was organized to wake up the decision-makers, “who are wrong to believe that their illegal, unethical and unconstitutional acts” will be accepted by the people of Pakistan.

