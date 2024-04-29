Before Singapore Prime Minister Lee, Jokowi requested support for the construction of PLTS in IKN







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciates the enthusiasm of 29 companies investing in the Indonesian capital (IKN). Jokowi then requested support for the construction of a solar power plant (PLTS). Jokowi conveyed this after holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister (PM) of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Monday (29/4/2024). Jokowi also said Indonesia supports electricity exports to Singapore. “I also appreciate the enthusiasm of 29 Singapore companies to invest in IKN and hope for support for the construction of the PLTS at IKN Nusantara. The electricity export project to Singapore continues to be encouraged, including investments in supporting green industries,” Jokowi said. . ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Apart from this, Jokowi and Prime Minister Lee also discussed food security. The two sides agreed to encourage cooperation in technology transfer and science and technology exchange in the field of food processing. “And for cooperation on halal products, Indonesia invites Singapore to become the developer of three halal industrial zones, namely in Bintan, Serang and Sidoarjo,” he said. The two also discussed cooperation to strengthen health transformation through the construction of hospitals and clinics. Then develop the capacities of medical staff to digitize health and develop health SEZs in Bali. “Regarding education, Indonesia highlighted the importance of reactivating the joint working group and I also invited Singapore to participate in the 10th World Water Forum in Bali,” he said. he declares. At this meeting, Prime Minister Lee was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, candidate for Prime Minister of Singapore. As well as a number of other delegations from Singapore. Meanwhile, a number of Indonesian ministers were also present, namely Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. , Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kertasasmita, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi. (eva/azh)

