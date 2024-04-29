Imran Khan returns to Bollywood with Aamir Khan's comedy-drama: Details inside





Fans of the 2011 hit 'Delhi Belly' have reason to rejoice as the dynamic duo of Tashi and Arup, played by Imran Khan and Vir Das, are all set to make a comeback. After nine years away from the big screen, Imran Khan is gearing up for his much-awaited return to Bollywood with a new comedy-drama titled 'Happy Patel', as reported by Peeping Moon.

Imran Khan's return to Bollywood

Produced by none other than Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan, 'Happy Patel' promises to be a laugh-filled extravaganza. To add to the excitement, actor-comedian Vir Das is all set to make his directorial debut with this offbeat comedy. Imran Khan and Vir Das previously shared the screen in 'Delhi Belly', also produced by Aamir Khan, which was a huge hit among the audience.

Commenting on the project, an insider revealed to Peeping Moon, “Imran has officially sealed his comeback, almost eight months after hinting at the prospect of re-entering the film industry last year. He is set to portray the character lead, Happy Patel, in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions The film promises to be a thrilling affair, set in a setting that is both familiar and refreshing, reminiscent of Imran's past projects. in Goa.

Earlier, rumors were doing the rounds that the actor known for his role in 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' was set to mark his comeback with a spy series on Disney+ Hotstar. In this series, he had to play the character of an intelligence officer.

The film is said to be directed by Abbas Tyrewala. Nevertheless, it was shelved after Hotstar was acquired by Jio Cinema in 2023. In a chat with Film Companion, Imran said, “Whatever has been said and done, I am quite happy that that n did not succeed. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun. »

Career journey of Imran Khan

Imran has left an indelible mark with his performances in films such as 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na', 'Luck', 'I Hate Luv Storys' and 'Gori Tere Pyaar Main', to name a few -uns.

Making his debut as a lead actor in 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' alongside Genelia D'Souza, Imran quickly became the heartthrob of Bollywood. His last appearance was in the 2015 film 'Katti Batti', starring Kangana Ranaut, after which he opted for a break from the big screen.

