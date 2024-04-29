PM Modi's blitz on Rahul and Congress claim India won't become an autocracy if Yuvraj can't automatically get power

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dismissed concerns raised by opposition parties that India is heading towards an autocracy. In an interview with the Times of India, he also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'Yuvraj' and saying the opposition's actions exemplify scorched earth politics.

“This is an example of scorched earth politics. Because the opposition is not able to come to power, they start defaming India on the world stage. They spread slander on our people , our democracy and our institutions India does not become an electoral autocracy if Yuvraj cannot automatically come to power,” Modi said.

India not impressed by Rahul Gandhi

The Prime Minister added that the country is not impressed with Gandhi, saying: “Just because he has to fight in elections and the people of India are not impressed with him does not mean that India is less democratic.”

He added that abroad, such allegations find few supporters, as foreign leaders often recognize the authenticity of India's democratic practices, the report said.

“I don't think there are many people who accept such accusations in foreign capitals. They are often more in tune with reality than the certificate stores in their countries. When I speak with world leaders, I see a real admiration for our democratic process and our institutions. When they take a deep look at the scale and speed of our electoral process, they are impressed by our efficiency,” Modi said.

Another shining moment in India?

Modi also responded to Gandhi's criticism over the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections. Rahul Gandhi had compared the current situation to the “India Shining” moment of 2004, suggesting a potential shock defeat for the BJP.

“Unlike 2004, when the BJP pushed away its allies, the party has recruited new ones this time. Congress party's Yuvraj should be the last person to talk about hubris,” Modi said.

“Every election is based on contemporary issues and, therefore, comparing them is not correct. In 2024, not only do we have new allies, but we enjoy unprecedented popular support, which gives us confidence of a spectacular victory. The results of “The South will see many myths shattered this time. Our share of mind has already increased and you will see that our share of votes and seats will also increase considerably,” he added.

He added that it would take “a miracle for them (the Cong) to win the elections”, as the party's top leaders had “given up and conceded the elections”.

“EVMs are credible, opposition wants to capture the stand”

Modi also alleged that the opposition is against EVMs because it wants to “drag the nation” towards booth capture, the report said.

“Our Supreme Court has closed this issue well. The SC judgment speaks in detail about the importance of EVMs and the transparency they bring. The opposition still wants to drag the nation towards the era of booth capturing, which is only possible with paper ballots,” he said.

“I don't think INDI Alliance members have ever cared about logic and reason when it comes to EVMs. For them, EVMs have always been the convenient scapegoat after defeat. Let's see whether it will be different this time. The opposition is often “He claims that there is a threat to democracy and that the country is moving towards an electoral autocracy,” Modi added.

He also claimed that accusations of using the ED and CBI to harass political opponents are “excuses as opposition leaders are leaving in hordes.”

“…no ongoing investigation has been closed simply because the person involved joined a particular party. Corruption is a serious problem and we treat it seriously,” he added.

Published: April 29, 2024, 09:27 IST

