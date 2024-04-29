PM Lee, President Jokowi pledge continuity of Spore-Indonesia ties at latest leaders' retreat

BOGOR Accompanied by their successors, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong celebrated their achievements in bilateral relations over the past decade during their leaders' retreat at the Bogor State Palace on April 29 and promised continuity of future cooperation.

On the veranda of the Dutch colonial building, overlooking lush botanical gardens and roaming spotted deer, the leaders appeared relaxed in their batik shirts as they discussed myriad topics. These range from deepening cooperation in defense and the digital economy and exploring opportunities in the green economy, to potential investments in Indonesia's new capital, known as name of Nusantara, in East Kalimantan.

The meeting, a long-standing tradition in which countries' leaders and ministers meet informally each year to discuss ways to strengthen ties, was the seventh and final for the two leaders, who will leave office in 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to succeed Prime Minister Lee on May 15. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who won the February 14 presidential election, will succeed Widodo in October.

Prime Minister Lee described the rare eight-eyed meeting as particularly special as it was his last with the Indonesian president. In an interview with Singapore media after the meeting, he said it was essentially a farewell meeting.

President Jokowi truly honors me by inviting me just before my handover, he said, referring to his Indonesian counterpart by his popular nickname.

It is both a look back on our 10 years of cooperation with President Jokowi but also a look to the future, the next phase between DPM Lawrence who takes over and the new elected President Prabowo, he said. added.

Over the years, Indonesia and Singapore have been able to do many things together and keep their relations in good shape, resolving issues and advancing cooperation, some of which are yielding results, noted PM Lee.

When problems arise, both neighbors have been able to resolve them appropriately and in a way that keeps the overall relationship stable and resolves specific issues, he added.

At a previous joint press conference, Prime Minister Lee expressed confidence that the new leaders will continue to take relations to greater heights.

From the current leadership to the next, we are committed to looking to the future, building on solid foundations and expanding cooperation, he said at a joint press conference with the leader Indonesian.

I am happy that President Jokowi and I will return bilateral relations to a good state for our successors.

May Singapore-Indonesia relations continue to prosper well into the distant future, he added.

Likewise, the Indonesian leader expressed confidence that Indonesia and Singapore will continue to strengthen their mutually beneficial cooperation under the new leadership.

He expressed his gratitude to Mr. Lee and his ministers, saying that cooperation between the two countries had made good progress. He noted that this withdrawal of leaders constitutes a strong signal for the continuity of cooperation between the two countries.

For example, Indonesia has offered Singapore several investment opportunities in textile manufacturing in the Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java and in the construction of data centers in the Nongsa Digital Park in Batam. among others.

Mr. Widodo also praised the electricity export projects to Singapore and cooperation in technology transfer, as well as the exchange of science and technology in food processing.

Regarding the development of the new capital, one of his biggest legacy projects, he expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm of 29 Singaporean companies who want to invest in Nusantara, and called for support for the construction of power plants solar there.

The two leaders hailed the three historic agreements on airspace management, defense cooperation and extradition, which entered into force in March 2024, as one of the most important milestones in bilateral relations.

Thanking Mr. Widodo and his ministers, Mr. Lee said these agreements showed that when we work together in a spirit of friendship and openness, we can approach even the most complex issues in a pragmatic and mutually beneficial way. .

Mr. Widodo also praised the implementation of the pacts, saying: It is necessary to ensure that the implementation (of the pacts) works fully in the future.

Prime Minister Lee highlighted the excellent progress in bilateral cooperation in areas such as defence, digital economy and green economy.