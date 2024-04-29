Imran Khan's conflict with Pakistan's military establishment and his political future · Global Voices





On April 1 this year, a Pakistani court suspended the 14-year prison sentence handed down to former Prime Minister Imran Khan for illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his tenure. He was convicted alongside his wife Bushra Bibi on January 31, 2024, a week before the February 8 general election, which Khan's party claimed was rigged.

Earlier, on February 3, 2024, Khan and his wife were sentenced to seven years in prison for violating Islamic marriage laws. Khan, detained since August 2023, faces numerous lawsuits and trials aimed at preventing him from participating in the election campaign and potentially returning to power.

On April 7, a post on Khan's account on Munir, of having orchestrated the affairs of the state and of being at the origin of the state gifts case against him. and his wife. Khan further claimed that an assassination plot against him took place on March 18, 2024, alleging that his party's mandate was manipulated to exert control over the PTI and Khan.

Khan's recent tweet sparked significant controversy on social media, sparking debate and speculation about the political future of PTI and Imran Khan. Social media platform X remains banned in Pakistan since the February 8 elections due to concerns over national security.

During Khan's tenure, in July 2019, Lieutenant General Asim Munir was removed as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's intelligence agency, just eight months after his appointment. In November 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Asim Munir as chief of army staff, just three days before Munir's planned retirement. Sharif alleged in May 2023 that Khan removed Munir as ISI chief in 2019 because the intelligence chief confronted him with evidence of corruption involving his wife.

From cricket captain to politician

Imran Khan is an accomplished cricketer who led the country's cricket team as captain, guiding them to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Khan began his political career by founding the centrist Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in April 1996. It took 16 years for the party to establish a significant presence in the National Assembly after the 2013 general elections, when he became the second party. largest party according to popular vote.

Over the past decade, Khan has persisted in organizing sit-ins, leading long marches, and mobilizing his supporters through “container politics.” Khan's rhetoric and clever use of social media to reach out to the younger generation helped strengthen the PTI's position in Pakistani politics and increased Khan's public appeal.

In power and out of power

On 25 July 2018, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) became the largest political party in Pakistan, securing 149 general seats. The National Assembly subsequently held sessions and the PTI gained support from independent candidates to secure the votes required to form a coalition government. On 17 August 2018, Khan obtained the required 176 votes among the 342 members of the assembly and became the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Throughout Khan's short tenure, the government faced constant criticism from opposition parties regarding “ineffective governance” and “economic distress”. In response, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 parties, was formed in September 2020 with the aim of ousting Khan from power. Khan's initial attempt to circumvent the no-confidence motion was thwarted by the country's Supreme Court. Subsequently, a night session of the National Assembly on April 10, 2022 led to the downfall of Khan's regime through a vote of no confidence.

Once ousted from power, Khan blamed foreign conspiracies and took to the streets, continuing his protests alongside his party's supporters across the country. These protests, known as the “Azadi Movement,” were directed against the ruling PDM coalition.

On November 3, 2022, Khan was shot dead in an assassination attempt, injured in the leg, while giving a speech to his party's supporters in Wazirabad, a district in Punjab province.

On May 9, 2023, he was arrested on corruption charges in connection with the Al-Qadir trust affair, sparking widespread riots and an escalation of violence. From vandalism of military and government installations to the shutdown of essential telecommunications services, it marked a peak in political unrest. According to statistics, five people lost their lives and thousands were arrested in the aftermath of the chaos. On May 12, 2023, Khan was released on bail. Subsequently, senior party leaders were arrested, alongside a significant departure of loyalists.

Keep Khan out of elections

Before the elections, Khan was arrested again on August 5, 2023, following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict finding him guilty of corrupt activities in the Toshakhana case. He was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine. Following his conviction, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Imran Khan from office for five years, thereby barring him from contesting the 2024 general elections.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan revoked the PTI's electoral symbol, the “bat”, for the 2024 general elections. This decision forced PTI candidates to run as independent candidates, each being assigned a distinct electoral symbol, which caused confusion and concern. However, this setback did not deter PTI supporters from supporting it. In the February 8, 2024 general elections, the PTI-backed alliance secured 100 seats in the National Assembly, with the PML-N coming second with 75 seats and the PPP coming third with 54 seats.

After the results were announced, the PTI launched nationwide protests, denouncing the 2024 election process as “rigged”. Police launched a new crackdown on protesters, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of PTI supporters and members.

A new coalition government was formed, consisting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and others, and on March 4, Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected prime minister. The new government kept Khan under pressure, as on March 12 a two-week ban was imposed on all public visits, meetings and interviews at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi.

The political future of PTI and Imran Khan

Wajahat Saeed Khan, a Pakistani journalist based in New York, posted a video on YouTube examining Imran Khan's tweets line by line, in which he placed the blame on the army chief. The military forces, often referred to as the “military establishment”, are suspected of manipulating political affairs behind the scenes to tilt them in their favor. According to a recent report, some judges were forced by military intelligence to hear an appeal against Khan.

Khan's ouster via a constitutional vote of no confidence was widely seen as a consequence of his falling out with the military. Since then, he has become increasingly confrontational toward the military establishment. However, according to Wajahat S. Khan, the latest tweet marks a “tipping point” in the two-year-old conflict involving the PTI. Additionally, Wajahat S. Khan interviewed a senior PTI member, Shandana Gulzar Khan, focusing on the details of the crackdown. Criticizing the military in such direct terms will likely complicate Khan's political future and diminish his chances of returning to power, Wajahat Khan observed.

While Khan has been acquitted in a few cases, dozens of other cases are pending. The PTI's political future is clouded by uncertainty, complicated by Khan's confrontational rhetoric directed at the military establishment. According to journalist Hamid Mir's analysis in the TV show “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath” (“Today with Shahzeb Khanzada”), Imran Khan does not seem interested in engaging with senior military officials. In a recent post, Khan emphasized his preference for prison over negotiations. With ongoing legal battles, renewed crackdown on PTI members and supporters, anti-army rhetoric and other threats, the PTI's political future remains uncertain.

