Turkish political parties prepare to assess the chances of a new constitution

With local elections now over, Trkiye is seeing increased dialogue around revising its coup-era constitution, as Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu prepares to launch all-party talks policies.

Kurtulmu is expected to first visit the main opposition and meet with the Republican People's Party (CHP) parliamentary group on Tuesday to discuss the chances of a new set of statutes and a constitution, local media reported on Monday.

The president previously said that Parliament would prepare a new set of regulations after the elections to increase internal democratic standards and strengthen judicial quality, which would yield much easier results than the constitutional process.

The issue of a new constitution is also a major topic in the highly anticipated tête-à-tête between CHP leader zgr zel and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, scheduled for later this week.

The debate over the Constitution has been long, and for more than a decade, Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) championed the fight to gain support from other political parties to draft a new constitution.

The opposition has been reluctant and, at times, outright hostile to attempts to create a new constitution. Their reasons are mainly political and they oppose a constitution imposed on them by the government, despite Erdoan's repeated remarks that they want to consult other parties before starting work.

The current Constitution was implemented in 1982 following a military coup that led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people as well as mass trials, torture and executions, which still represents a dark period in Turkish political history.

The document has undergone nearly 20 modifications over the years to keep up with global and regional geopolitical conjectures. The most notable changes were introduced via referendums in 2010, allowing the 1980 putschists to be tried in civil courts, and in 2017, replacing the parliamentary system with an executive presidency.

In 2007, Erdoan's AKP attempted an overhaul by calling on a commission to draft a draft, which was abandoned following strong criticism from the opposition. Since then, the party has been working on more solid material. The proposed changes focus on freedom, the right to security, the right to a fair trial, freedom of expression and the rights of women and people with disabilities.

The strengthening of these rights and freedoms has led to bureaucratic setbacks that have prevented their proper implementation.

Internal sources said the president would raise the issue during his meeting with Zel while the CHP leader was expected to address economic issues, foreign policy and the judicial crisis, the unrest that rocked Parliament in January when a lawmaker of the imprisoned opposition was removed from office. parliamentary status, who was convicted of attempting to overthrow the government in 2013.

Last week, Erdoan said he could propose that Trkiye adopt an innovative and libertarian constitution, something he often says Trkiye desperately needs to rid itself of the coup mentality that threatens Turkish democracy.

Maintaining the executive presidency system and maintaining the 50% + 1 rule are a necessity for the achievements of the struggle for popular democracy, Erdoan's senior advisor and deputy head of the presidential council of the judicial policies, Mehmet Uum.

The 50%+1 rule means that a presidential candidate must obtain more than 50% of the valid votes to win the election, which was applied after the change to the presidential system and led politicians to forge alliances.

However, before last year's general elections, Erdoan floated the idea of ​​making a constitutional amendment to change this requirement.

As for what the constitutional revision entails, Uum said the first three articles of the current document are indispensable for the AKP. The first three articles of the Constitution stipulate that Trkiye is a republic; a democratic, secular and social state, governed by the rule of law, respectful of human rights and faithful to the nationalism of founder Mustafa Kemal Atatrk; and an indivisible entity whose language is Turkish.

Regarding the main principles of the new constitution, Uum proposed a “civil”, “libertarian”, “inclusive” constitution in the definition of citizenship, “protective” of natural resources as well as “the material and spiritual existence of individuals » and “enables social policies”.

Kurtulmu recently said the parties, despite their divergent opinions, could reach consensus on more articles for a new constitution, as they did in the past for a draft comprising 64 articles.

AKP party officials will also visit opposition parties to discuss a possible joint roadmap towards a new constitution in the coming weeks.

Party officials said the plan was prepared in line with observations and reports from international human rights groups. They are seeking the cooperation of all political parties, expert academics, universities and the general public to give the document its final form.

According to internal sources, the ruling party aims to draft a constitution comprising 90 to 100 articles, compared to 177 articles and 16 temporary articles in the current document.

But if the opposition refuses to support our project, we will make our proposal public, an AKP party official said last year.

At least 400 lawmakers must ratify a new draft constitution in Parliament. Any result above 360 ​​votes would allow a referendum, allowing the people to decide.

The AKP party retained 268 seats in the May 14 legislative elections, a figure well above its closest rival, the CHP, which won 169 seats. The AKP party, however, is part of the People's Alliance, which also includes its closest ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and together they have 323 seats.