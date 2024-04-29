Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied on Monday that his country was sliding towards autocracy, following accusations that his government had orchestrated criminal investigations to weaken its rivals in the run-up to the current general election.

Modi, 73, remains hugely popular after a decade in power, and he is widely expected to win a third term when six-week national elections conclude in June.

His prospects have been boosted by several criminal investigations into opponents, including a tax probe in February that froze the bank accounts of Congress, India's largest opposition party.

But Modi said the suggestion that India was becoming an electoral autocracy under his rule was a fiction spread by his disgruntled rivals.

Because the opposition is unable to come to power, it is starting to defame India on the world stage, he told the newspaper. Times of India newspaper in an interview published Monday.

They spread slander about our people, our democracy and our institutions.

India's press freedom rankings have fallen significantly since Modi took office in 2014, while restrictions on civil society have seen rights groups like Amnesty International significantly scale back their operations local.

This year, Modi faces a ragtag alliance of more than two dozen political parties, several of which have leaders either under investigation or in prison on criminal charges.

Modi's main opponent, Rahul Gandhi, the son, grandson and great-grandson of former Indian prime ministers, was briefly disqualified from Parliament last year after being convicted of criminal defamation.

The 53-year-old faces numerous other active criminal cases, several of which were brought by members of Modis' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi and his Congress party have already lost two landslide elections to Modi, who told the newspaper that his opponent's unpopularity had no bearing on the strength of India's democratic institutions.

India will not become an electoral autocracy if Yuvraj cannot automatically gain power, Modi said, using the Hindi word for prince to denigrate Gandhi's upbringing as a political dynast.

An unprecedented display of love

Turnout in India's elections has so far been several percentage points lower than in the last poll in 2019.

Indian media speculated that above-average temperatures were the cause, with parts of the country remaining under a heatwave alert.