Global impact: Mainland China pins hopes on former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou after meeting Xi Jinping on peace trip
Observers have suggested that by featuring Mas' visit, China is sending a message to Lai and reaffirming its quest for peaceful reunification with Taiwan, despite escalating tensions that have sparked concern among regional powers and countries Westerners.
Both sides sought to adopt a conciliatory tone.
There is no grudge that cannot be resolved. No problem that can't be solved. And no force can separate us, Xi said.
Differences in political systems cannot change the fact that the two sides constitute one country, he added, because foreign interference cannot stop the historical trend of family reunification.
In response, Ma said that we are all descendants of the Yellow Emperor, belonging to the same Chinese nation, and that war would be unbearable.
Lai, meanwhile, busied himself filling his new cabinet, rejecting Mas's position as a representative of the public. According to analysts, his choices are largely in line with Tsai's policies, without an explicit desire to change the status quo between the two sides of the Strait.
Lai appointed his confidant Cho Jung-tai, former DPP chairman and former chief cabinet secretary, as prime minister.
Known for his relatively moderate stance and his knack for communicating between rival camps, Cho has been tasked as mediator for a legislature where opposition parties hold a majority and could boycott or veto the DPP's proposals.
Wellington Koo, secretary general of the National Security Council, will become defense minister.
Tsai Ming-yen will remain head of the National Security Bureau, while Chiu Chui-cheng, the hawkish deputy secretary-general of the semi-official Cross Straits Exchange Foundation, will head the Mainland Affairs Council.
Despite higher political tensions, young Taiwanese are seen as more open to the possibility of rapprochement, with Xi and Ma emphasizing youth exchanges.
While there, Ma led Taiwanese students to pay their respects at the Huanghuagang Martyrs' Cemetery and the former home of modern China's founding father Sun Yat-sen in Guangzhou.
Other historic sites include the mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang in Xian, and the sites of the Great Wall and Marco Polo Bridge in Beijing. The latter still bears the scars of the Japanese invasion during the Second World War.
Observers said young Taiwanese may be more willing to change their perceptions of the mainland after first-hand observations and interactions with local people.
After Mas's trip, other KMT heavyweights were invited to visit the mainland. Former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin attended a ceremony honoring the Yellow Emperor in Henan province.
Outgoing KMT Vice Chairman Sean Lien will also travel to the mainland in June for the Cross-Straits Forum, while former party chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu will lead 200 young Taiwanese in a travel to Zhejiang province.
And despite the best efforts of the KMT and Beijing, the DPP decided to sever historic ties with mainland China.
The impeachment was proposed by a DDP judicial committee after finding that Chiang had persecuted political dissidents and embezzled government funds, but analysts said it would be seen as a hostile move toward mainland China.
Meanwhile, Beijing's carrot-and-stick approach to trade with Taipei has continued, incorporating political messaging ahead of game-changing events on the island.
The move follows the suspension of tariff cuts on 12 products from Taiwan in December, just weeks before Lai's election.
60-second catch-up
Deep dives
Beijing is counting on Ma Ying-jeou's trip to conquer the hearts and minds of the Taiwanese
-
Analysts say a VIP visit by former Taiwanese leaders to the mainland could help Beijing amplify its calls for peaceful reunification with the island.
-
The journey toward peace also sends a timely message to Taiwan's president-elect, William Lai Ching-te of the pro-independence DPP, observers say.
However, he is much more than a gentleman for Beijing. Ma, the first former or sitting Taiwanese president to be received by mainland China's leader, remains Beijing's first choice to help it win the hearts and minds of the Taiwanese.
Destroyer of peace in the Taiwan Strait? Mainland Chinese newspaper features William Lai
-
William Lai's election has sparked cross-Strait uncertainty that could worsen if Trump returns to power, according to an article in the Taiwan Affairs Journal.
-
But Beijing has room to maneuver, the authors say, since Lais DPP lost the legislative majority and young Taiwanese are fans of the mainland's social media.
Political risks across the Taiwan Strait are likely to increase next year, but young Taiwanese may still be convinced on social media, mainland observers said in a recent article.
No loser in peace: Taiwanese Ma Ying-jeou sends anti-war message to Beijing
-
Former island president calls on younger generations to learn lessons from history
-
The speech at the museum is part of an 11-day trip to the Chinese mainland that is expected to include a meeting with Xi Jinping
People on the mainland and Taiwan faced intimidation by Japanese warlords and suffered heavy casualties. Even though we lagged behind in terms of equipment and training in a disadvantaged situation, we were united in our determination, he said in a speech at the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Aggression Japanese.
Beijing imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Taiwan polycarbonates
-
Starting Saturday, imports of thermoplastic polymers from Taiwan will be subject to additional duties of up to 22.4 percent, the Commerce Ministry in Beijing said.
-
This measure will be in force for five years, according to a ministry statement, while Beijing seems to rely on commercial tools to send its message between the two sides of the strait.
Imports of thermoplastic polymers from Taiwan will be subject to additional duties for the next five years, the Chinese mainland's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Friday.
Former Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou rejects Japan's claims to the Diaoyu Islands
-
Former Taiwan president denies disputed Diaoyus is Japanese territory after seeing ancient manuscripts in mainland museum, Xinhua says
-
Taipei also considers the island chain part of its territory.
During a visit Saturday to a museum in the ancient imperial city of Xian in mainland China, Ma saw ancient manuscripts that he said proved the islands did not belong to Ryukyu, the name of a kingdom that was a tributary state of China for over 500 years. years until its annexation by Japan in 1879.
Global Impact is a weekly newsletter featuring a news story originating in China with significant macroeconomic impact for our news readers around the world.
