Imran Khan makes his comeback with “Happy Patel”





The Bollywood heartthrob is back! It wouldn't be wrong to say that the internet has been protesting this star's comeback more than anything. Well, if you haven't heard it already, be prepared to hear what millennials and the internet have been complaining about for a while. Imran Khan is reportedly making his comeback on the big screen after a gap of nine years. The actor will return in a comedy-drama Happy Patel produced by Amir Khan. Famous actor Vir Das is also making his directorial debut with this film. The film is expected to be reminiscent of Imran's previous films, with him collaborating again with Vir Das after 2011's Delhi Belly.

Imran Khan, who appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), made his debut as a lead actor in the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na which was a huge critical success and commercial success. The film became a cult classic and his character, Jai Singh Rathod aka Rats, became the poster boy for the ultimate Green Flag men. In a career spanning 10 years, Imran Khan has had the opportunity to be a part of many great films of incredible and rewatchable quality. He was also the uncrowned prince of feel-good rom-coms that the internet can't stop talking about. Be it Delhi Belly or Mere Brother ki Dulhan, Imran Khan's films have created more hype around them in recent times than when they were released.

Can't wait for his return? Here are his iconic films that you can binge on:

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) – Netflix

Telling the story of two best friends who fall for each other while dating other people, this film is thoroughly youthful, vibrant and fun. The characters of Jai and Aditi played by Imran Khan and Genelia D'souza and the chemistry between them is enough to rewatch this film 100 times.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) – Amazon Prime

Quirky is another name for this movie and damn, it's funny! The film is a laugh riot centered around a man who falls in love with his future sister-in-law. Alongside Imran Khan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Ali Zafar in lead roles.

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu (2012) – Netflix

Starring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, the film is a delightful romantic comedy centered on an introverted architect and a free-spirited hairstylist and the consequences that unfold after a drunken night in Las Vegas.

I Hate Love Stories (2010) – Netflix

Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor have rewritten our perceptions of Bollywood romance through beautiful romantic comedies that fans always love to revisit.

Break Ke Baad (2010) – Amazon Prime

If you're in love with Badass girl-golden retriever boy tropes, this movie is a must-see.

Belly of Delhi (2011) – Netflix

This film was surely ahead of its time and its now cult status has further cemented its status as one of the most films with Imran Khan in the lead. Centered on three young people who find themselves on the blacklist of a big gangster, this film ticks all the boxes.

