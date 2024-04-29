Parties supporting Prabowo open doors to Jokowi

JAKARTA: Political parties supporting President-elect Prabowo Subianto have opened their doors to President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo following the demise of his former party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which played an important role in his accession to power. links with the outgoing leader.

After refraining from publicly addressing the apparent breakdown in their relations, the PDI-P recently confirmed, for the first time, that the president and members of his family were no longer part of the party, thus ending a alliance of more than ten years between Jokowi and the PDI-P.

The head of the party's ethics division, Komarudin Watubun, said Jokowi and his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Prabowos' running mate in the February election, were not expelled but had ceased to be members when they decided not to support the PDI-P presidential candidate. Ganjar Pranowo.

Questions are now looming over what the future holds for the outgoing leader and his family, with some parties aligned with his successor Prabowo inviting Jokowi to join their ranks.

The Golkar Party was among the first to open its doors, with President Airlangga Hartarto saying that Jokowi and Gibran had been accepted as members of the Golkar family.

He highlighted the party's special relationship with the former Jakarta governor as well as Golkar's role in nominating Gibran as Prabowo's running mate.

Airlangga, who serves as Jokowi's coordinating economic minister, also noted that the country's oldest party had demonstrated its full support for the government throughout its two presidential terms.

However, the state minister noted that Jokowi is not a national asset belonging to all parties and therefore it is entirely up to the president to decide whether he will officially join Golkar.

As for which position he should occupy, it depends on the president, Airlangga said when asked if the party had prepared a special position for Jokowi within the party.

The National Mandate Party (PAN) followed suit, with its president Zulkifli Hasan openly inviting Jokowi and his family to consider joining the party and saying the president could still find his place in the Islamic party.

Pak Jokowi and his family [are part of] PAN and PAN are Pak Jokowi's family, said Zulkifli, so there is no need to look elsewhere. [They] already have a house.

Golkar and PAN members said the parties would give Jokowi an influential and honorable position in their ranks if he decided to join either.

Gibran denied rumors about his potential decision to join Golkar while attending a post-Idul Fitri rally organized by the party's branch in Surakarta, Central Java.

There are no official announcements. We were all friends. No ulterior motives here, said the mayor of Surakarta after attending the rally on Saturday, April 27, as cited by kompas.com.

An invitation for Jokowi also came from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), currently led by his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep.

Formerly proclaimed a millennial party fighting for the interests of youth, the party changed its image to become the guardian of Jokowism.

Kaesang, a political novice who took over as PSI president just days after joining the party, made it clear he was not interested in talking about the internal affairs of other parties when asked about the exit of his father from the PDI-P.

However, he said his father would be welcome to join PSI, which failed to gain enough votes to secure a seat in the House of Representatives in February's elections.

Jokowi's political influence could potentially diminish once Prabowo is sworn in as the new president in October, forcing him to find a new political vehicle to protect his reputation once his presidency ends, said political analyst Ujang Komarudin of the Al-Azhar University in Jakarta.

Joining a party allows Jokowi to have a fortress to protect him and his family from political opponents after leaving office. He will be targeted if he no longer holds power, which serves as his shield, Ujang said.

A position in Golkar, the second largest party in the next legislature after the PDI-P, could be the most strategic post-presidential post for Jokowi, according to Agung Baskoro, executive director of Trias Politika Strategis.

Golkar would have considerable influence, particularly in the legislature, and could act to counterbalance Prabowos' leadership, even if he is from the ruling camp, he said.

Agung predicted that Jokowi could get a strategic position in Golkar, such as on the party's board of directors or advisory council, as he could face great resistance if he pursued the position of party chairman.

Talk of Jokowi's potential participation in Golkars' upcoming presidential run at a party congress later this year has circled the world as reports he is seeking to take over the country's oldest party country.

If Jokowi joined Golkar, the party could benefit from his presence, which is widely seen as the kingmaker behind Prabowos' presidential victory, allowing the party to strengthen its negotiating position within Prabowos' ruling coalition, said Agung.

Golkar could end up having more weight than Prabowos, the Gerindra Party's political vehicle, when it comes to decision-making within the ruling coalition, such as ministerial portfolios, he continued. – Jakarta/ANN post