Wealth tax, Yuvraj Swipe and democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with Times Of India

Taxing inheritance cannot address inequality, PM Modi says in Times of India interview

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again sharply criticized the Congress for its push to redistribute wealth through measures such as inheritance tax, calling them “dangerous problems disguised as solutions”.

“Would you work day and night if the government ended up taking away your money in the name of redistribution?” Prime Minister Modi said in an interview to India Times.

He also criticized Rahul Gandhi in Congress calling him 'Yuvraj', adding that the opposition's actions are examples of scorched earth politics.

Ideas such as the wealth tax would “kill” startups and are in fact methods to please “the opposition vote bank”, the prime minister said. Such ideas carry the risk of creating “complete and irreversible community discord,” he said.

“I don't think these are solutions by any stretch of the imagination,” PM Modi said, emphasizing that these are dangerous problems disguised as solutions.

“If we truly want to ensure people's growth, we just need to remove barriers and empower them. This unlocks their entrepreneurial potential, as we have seen in our country; even in the cities of level 2 or 3, which give birth to many startups and sports stars,” he said.

PM Modi said wealth redistribution and wealth tax have never been successful because they never eliminated poverty but only distributed it in such a way that everyone is also poor.

“Congress's Idea to Ensure Poverty Becomes Uniform”

“The poor remain stricken by poverty, wealth creation stops and poverty becomes uniform. These policies sow discord and block any path to equity, they create hatred and destabilize the economic and social fabric of a nation,” he said.

Congress leader Sam Pitroda today last week fueled the debate over the BJP's allegations that the Congress was planning wealth redistribution. Mr. Pitroda's example regarding U.S. inheritance taxes added fuel to the fire that Congress was trying to put out.

“In America there is an inheritance tax. If someone has an estate worth $100 million and when they die they can probably only transfer 45 percent of it to their children, 55 percent are recovered by the government It's an interesting law…” Mr. Pitroda said.

The prime minister said the inheritance tax is a “sinister plan” by the Congress party and must be seen as a “very real” threat that “risks irreversible harm to our nation”. He called the Congress's proposal for an X-ray survey or socio-economic survey to redistribute wealth “a clear example of Maoist thinking and ideology.”

“It is saddening to see the Congress party and its Yuvraj putting forward such a Maoist vision which leads to disaster. You would have seen the Yuvraj saying that we are going to take an x-ray. This x-ray is nothing but an raid every house. “They will raid farmers to see how much land they own. They will loot common men to see how much wealth they have earned through their hard work,” he said.

“Our Constitution protects the property of all minorities. This means that when Congress talks about redistribution, it cannot touch the properties of minorities; it cannot consider Waqf properties for redistribution, but it will consider properties of other communities. This will sow complete and irreversible communal discord,” PM Modi said.

On “Threat to democracy”

Responding to a question on opposition criticism alleging a threat to democracy and the country moving towards “electoral autocracy”, Prime Minister Modi said the opposition is not in a position to came to power and therefore began to defame India on the world stage. .

“They are spreading lies about our people, our democracy and our institutions. India will not become an electoral autocracy if Yuvraj cannot automatically get power. It is not because he has to fight in elections and that the Indian people are not impressed by him making India less democratic. I don't think there are many such accusations in foreign capitals,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the last ten years – he became Prime Minister in 2014 – will be remembered for creating maximum opportunities in all three segments – public sector, private sector and entrepreneurship.

Role in a conflict-ridden world

Prime Minister Modi spoke about how India has managed itself in a conflict-ridden world. He said the world respected India for its ability to ensure that fuel and energy prices for its citizens remained under control despite global conflicts.

“Whenever I meet world leaders, I see that their interest and attraction towards India increases. They see the situation in their country and compare it to how India is a nation full of optimism and of opportunities. I see a real respect for India and Indians “Yes, the world today is full of conflict and chaos, but there are islands of calm and growth, like India, the. India's role is more important than ever,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He refuted Congress allegations that the BJP was trying to polarize communities through its election campaign speeches. Prime Minister Modi said this is not polarization to show that the Congress has violated the Constitution and enacted laws providing reservations on religious lines.

He cited the actions of the Congress government in Karnataka in rolling back a law passed by the BJP to grant reservation to other backward classes (OBCs). The Congress instead gave it to Muslims, classifying all Muslims as OBC, PM Modi said. Now the Congress government in Telangana wants to replicate it, he added.

“This proves that the Congress wants to reduce the reservation given to SCs, STs and OBCs across the country and give it to minorities. What else can be expected from a party whose Prime Minister has said that minorities have the first right to the resources of this country? said Prime Minister Modi, referring to a 2006 speech by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Uniform Civil Code is one of the main programs of the BJP. “We will do everything in our power to make the Uniform Civil Code a reality,” he said.

On the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal

On whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would become a precedent, PM Modi said, “I am optimistic that this will not become a precedent.” I think other politicians won't be so morally lacking and go this far. “.

He also denied opposition allegations that the government had misused central agencies, particularly the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, to target opposition leaders.

Prime Minister Modi said only a small fraction of agencies' cases are linked to political figures.

“Among the corruption cases investigated by the ED, only 3 per cent involve politicians. The remaining 97 per cent are linked to officials and criminals. Action is also taken against them. Over the last 11 years , out of 10,622 preliminary and regular investigations In the cases investigated by the CBI, only about 1 to 1.5 percent of the total cases involved politicians,” PM Modi said.

With contributions from ANI