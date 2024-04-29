“Providing leadership to others”: Singapore and Indonesia “commit” to ensuring continuity of bilateral relations





A CONSTRUCTIVE VOICE IN A DIVIDED WORLD Speaking at the press conference, Mr Lee also paid tribute to Mr Jokowi, describing him as having placed Indonesia on a strong economic trajectory through his vision and leadership, as well as elevating the position of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a participant. in international affairs. This has brought stability and progress to Indonesia and the entire region. Indonesia is the largest economy in ASEAN. When Indonesia prospers, the region prospers, he said. Mr Lee also noted that Indonesia had been a constructive voice in a divided world under Mr Jokowi, adding that he was happy to have had the privilege of working with him throughout these years. Mr Jokowi, who delivered his speech in Bahasa Indonesia at the joint press conference, said Indonesia was pleased to host the seventh Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat. He noted that the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including political and military, and also ensured the continued proper implementation of the three agreements under the so-called Broader Framework. Possible economic collaborations such as green economy and development of IT infrastructure and data center in Nongsa in Batam as well as trade and technological, social and cultural exchanges were also discussed. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in the Middle East and the need to strengthen “ASEAN centrality.” The concept of ASEAN centrality broadly emphasizes that the group must become the dominant regional platform for overcoming common challenges and interacting with external powers. Earlier in the day, Mr. Lee was received by Mr. Jokowi at Istana Bogor, one of Indonesia's six presidential palaces, where he signed a guestbook before beginning meetings with the Indonesian leader . For this trip, Mr Lee is accompanied by eight Cabinet members. Besides Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, other ministers who will make the trip include Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing, Social Affairs and Family. Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/lee-hsien-loong-jokowi-joko-widodo-singapore-indonesia-leaders-retreat-bilateral-ties-4299491 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos