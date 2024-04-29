Turkey backs Rutte as next NATO secretary general: report





Turkey will become the 29th NATO member to support Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next secretary general of the military alliance, a source close to NATO confirmed to NOS and ANP. Rutte visited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday to boost support for his bid to succeed Jens Stoltenberg when he steps down later this year. Turkey is one of four NATO countries that have yet to publicly support Rutte. Rutte needs the unanimous support of all 32 NATO countries to win the job. Rutte is one of two remaining candidates for the post, competing with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. He was expected to withdraw from the race if Turkey supports Rutte for the post, although he prefers that the new secretary general be a representative from a central or eastern European country. Apart from Romania, Rutte has yet to beat Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said he would not be swayed by Ruttes' candidacy. The Turkish army is the second largest in NATO. Only the United States is bigger, and that country has already shown its support for Rutte. The US already wanted to present Rutte as the next NATO leader, but the prime minister's supporters now believe it could be possible to seal the deal by the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Prague at the end of May. The decision should be made official at the NATO summit in Washington in July. Rutte paid his own way to visit Erdogan last week, as the trip was unrelated to his current position as prime minister. He had to convince the Turkish leader that he would not play into favoring a bias in favor of the European Union, and Erdogan wanted assurance that his fight against terrorism, including against Kurdish groups, would be taken seriously. A complication for Rutte is that the Netherlands is no closer to appointing his own replacement. Rutte said he would not seek to return to office after the collapse of his fourth government last summer. Although elections were held in November, no new coalition government has yet been formed. Rutte's VVD is in talks with the far-right PVV and two other right-wing parties, the NSC and the BBB, to try to form a new government. The current round of negotiations is expected to end next week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nltimes.nl/2024/04/29/turkey-supports-rutte-next-nato-secretary-general-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos