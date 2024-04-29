Politics
Xi Jinping to discuss Ukraine during his visit to France next Monday
By Francesco Fontemaggi
Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to make a state visit to France on May 6-7, Paris announced on Monday, with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East expected to top the agenda.
The visit to France, which will be followed by trips to Serbia and Hungary, marks the Chinese leader's first European tour since the coronavirus pandemic.
“This visit takes place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the president's visit to Beijing and Guangzhou in April 2023,” President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement.
“The discussions will focus on international crises, first and foremost the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation,” added the Elysée.
According to the statement, Xi and Macron will also discuss “joint actions to address global challenges, including the climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries.”
“China looks forward to working with France to use this visit as an opportunity,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, also referring to Beijing’s desire “to make new contributions to global peace, stability, development and progress.
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron will welcome Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to Paris on May 6. On May 7, the two couples will travel to the southwest department of Hautes-Pyrénées, where Macron often went as a child to see his grandmother.
“Continue to dialogue with China”
France is preparing to host the Olympic Games this summer and Macron has said he will do “everything possible” to secure an Olympic truce during the Games.
The truce is a historical tradition where peace reigns during the Olympic Games.
Macron said he would ask the Chinese president to help him with this goal during his visit to Paris.
Macron seeks to dissuade China from supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. In 2023, the French president called on Xi to “bring Russia to its senses” on Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.
But despite Western pressure, cooperation between China and Russia has only grown since the invasion of Ukraine.
“We must continue to dialogue with China, which is objectively the international actor with the greatest leverage to change Moscow's mind,” declared a French diplomatic source, while recognizing that we should not expect to immediate progress.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to visit China in May, his first planned foreign trip since his re-election in March.
The West has viewed Russia and China with growing concern over the past two years, as they step up military cooperation and seek to expand their global influence.
Beijing, which says it is neutral in the Ukrainian conflict, has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.
In mid-April, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Xi to pressure Russia to end its “senseless” war in Ukraine.
And last week, top US diplomat Antony Blinken urged China to reduce its support for Russia when meeting with Xi for talks.
“Opening to the East”
After his visit to France, Xi is expected to visit Serbia and Hungary. It will stop in Hungary from May 8 to 10, the government of this Central European country announced last week.
Despite its small size, Hungary has attracted a flood of large Chinese projects in recent years, mainly related to the manufacturing of batteries and electric vehicles (EVs).
The Hungarian government has boasted of having ongoing projects worth around 15 billion euros from the Asian country.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has championed a foreign policy of “opening to the East” since returning to power in 2010, seeking closer economic ties with China, Russia and other Asian countries.
Last October, the Hungarian prime minister was the only EU leader to attend the summit of Xi's flagship Belt and Road initiative in Beijing.
