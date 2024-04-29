Is Imran Khan's next film an Aamir Khan production?





Bollywood fans have been eagerly awaiting Imran Khan's return to the big screen after a gap of nine years. Speculation has been rife for months regarding his return, and now it appears the wait is finally over. Imran Khan, alongside his uncle and mentor Aamir Khan, is gearing up to grace the silver screen once again. But many are wondering if Imran Khan's next film is indeed an Aamir Khan production.

Is Aamir Khan producing Imran Khan's comeback film?

After months of speculation about Imran's return, the rumors are being repeated. The actors' comeback project is reportedly titled Happy Patel. Additionally, it is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, marking a significant collaboration between the uncle-nephew duo.

An insider close to the project revealed that Imran has locked down his comeback project, almost eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to films last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in an offbeat comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The report also provides insight into what the film is about. It will be a laugh riot. Additionally, it will be based on a familiar but particularly fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. Moreover, the shooting of this much-awaited film has already started in Goa.

Additionally, Happy Patel would be the directorial debut of Vir Das, the actor and comedian known for his stint in Delhi Belly. Dass' worldwide reputation for his comedic prowess adds to the excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting how his talents will translate on screen. Additionally, the cast includes Mona Singh, renowned for her performances in blockbuster hits like 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha, building the anticipation even further.

Additionally, rumors are rife regarding an appearance by Aamir Khan himself, although official confirmation remains pending. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for further updates about the upcoming film.

