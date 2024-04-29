Rahul Gandhi at the Bilaspur rally.





As campaigning continues for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in various political rallies in Karnataka as well as Maharashtra. In Bagalkot, he lashed out at the Congress and accused the party of planning religious reservations in the country in the name of vote bank politics. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned in Gujarat's Patan earlier in the day, also addressed an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. In Patan, he said that if his party was voted to power, it would conduct a national survey on caste and economy on priority. Besides, several other leaders are also holding road shows today before filing their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls. Follow the latest political developments across India, with DH. Last update April 29, 2024, 1:41 p.m. EAST Strong points 09:14April 29, 2024 Indian bloc leaders abuse Modi daily, they have nothing to say about country's development: PM Modi at rally in Solapur 09:14April 29, 2024 The Prime Minister said the Congress would take away everyone's property and distribute it among Muslims. This is not written in our manifesto: Kharge 09:14April 29, 2024 Hindus will not benefit from Uniform Civil Code: World Bank CM Mamata Banerjee at election rally in Jangipur 06:43April 29, 2024 Defense Minister and BJP candidate for Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, Rajnath Singh files his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Here's what PM Modi said at an election rally in Satara “Satara has witnessed the good governance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Satara is a land of bravery. Whether it is Apshinge village or a military family in Satara, everyone is happy because our armed forces become “atmanirbhar” (self-sufficient). Our armed forces now have several Made In India weapons. Priyanka Gandhi addresses Prajwal Revenna issue at Gulbarga rally Addressing an election rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said: “These days PM Modi is talking about women and your Mangalsutra. Where is he when our Olympic medalists are mistreated? Where is it when women are raped and burned in Athras and Unnao? Did Modi speak on behalf of the victims or did the Modi government protect the accused? » Here's what Rahul Gandhi said at the Bilaspur rally in Chhattisgarh “The ongoing elections are not an ordinary event; it is an election to protect the Constitution. The BJP and the RSS want to subvert the Constitution, change it. In this Lok Sabha poll, people have realized that democracy, the Constitution, the reserves, the PSUs are under attack.” Who is Akshay Kanti Bam? The Congress candidate who withdrew his nomination days before the polls in Indore Amid growing difficulties for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, its candidate in Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, on Monday withdrew his nomination from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and joined the BJP, just days before the Indore constituency does not go to the polls for the fourth phase in May. 13. Read the full story here to know who is Akshay Bam? Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan is holding a roadshow in Athamallik block of Angul district under Sambalpur parliamentary constituency during election campaigning. Load more (Published April 29, 2024, 02:34 EAST)

